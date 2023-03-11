Hull’s Benjamin Tetteh makes Oli McBurnie admission after red card against Sheffield United

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh says he has learned from his red card in the Tigers’ recent defeat with Sheffield United, admitting he was unfamiliar with Blades striker Oli McBurnie at the time.

With the Tigers trailing 1-0 to Daniel Jebbison’s early goal in the match at Bramall Lane back in January, Tetteh had been introduced as a second half substitute in that match, as his side looked to get back into the game.

However, the striker made the wrong kind of impact, being sent off just 20 minutes after his introduction for clashing with McBurnie, and Sheffield United went on to secure all three points.

Tetteh meanwhile, earned himself a three-match suspension. But having recently returned to the side, the 25-year-old kickstarted his Hull career last weekend by scoring his first goal for the club, in their 2-0 win over West Brom.

Now it seems as though the Ghana international will be using the experience of his dismissal against the Blades, when he is competing in the Championship going forward.

Asked whether he has learned from that sending off against Sheffield United, Tetteh told The Hull Daily Mail: “One hundred percent. I think, sometimes, you have to learn it the hard way. I didn’t know about McBurnie, I didn’t know that’s how he is.

“The lads told me that he’s a naughty player on the pitch, I’ve learned a lot from that and it won’t happen again.

“It was really frustrating for me, but fortunately, I’ve got a really good changing room, all the guys showed me support and the gaffer was always talking to me because he could see that my head was gone, I felt like I was coming back from injury and getting into the rhythm of the game.

“To then go out for three games was really difficult, mentally. The gaffer was always there trying to help me out mentally, which was good.”

The Verdict

This does feel like an intriguing insight from Tetteh into what happened with regards to his red card.

Anyone who watches hm regularly, will know that McBurnie is a player who likes to get under the skin of others, in an attempt to create a situation such as the one that happened with Tetteh.

However, as a summer signing from Turkey, Tetteh will not have seen McBurnie regularly, so you can understand why he may not have been as prepared for that.

Even so, he certainly will be in the future, and you do feel he deserves credit for the honesty he has spoken with here, and indeed, the way he responded on the pitch last week.