Hull target swoop for Europe-based defender

Hull City are interested in signing left-back Brendan Ormonde-Ottewill from Dutch side Excelsior, a report from the Hull Daily Mail has claimed.

A graduate of Arsenal’s academy, Ormonde-Ottewill never made a first-team appearance for the Gunners before leaving for Swindon in 2015.

After two years at the County Ground, Ormonde-Ottewill left for Holland in 2017, playing for Helmond, Dordrecht and now Excelsior in the Dutch second-tier.

Now however, it seems as though a summer return to England could be on the cards for Ormonde-Ottewill.

According to this latest report, Hull are interested in a move for the left-back, as the Tigers look to put plans into place for next season, despite the fact they do not yet know if they will be playing Championship or League One football next season.

Grant McCann’s side currently sit top of the League One table, seven points clear of the play-off places, but having player more games than the majority of those immediately below them.

As things stand, there is still a year-and-a-half remaining on Ormonde-Ottewill’s contract with Excelsior, securing his future at the club until the end of next season, with the Dutch side also holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

However, it is thought that the 25-year-old is interested in a return to England, and he is said to be good friends with Dan Crowley, who is currently on loan at Hull from Birmingham.

The Verdict

This could be a useful signing for Hull to make if they can pull it off.

With Brandon Fleming and Max Clark both set to see their contracts with Hull expire at the end of the season as things stand, it does seem as though they may need to add to their options at left-back come the summer.

Ormonde-Ottewill is someone who would give them the opportunity to do that, and he certainly has the potential to make an impact at the KCOM, if he can demonstrate the ability that earnt him an opportunity with a club the size of Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if his contract situation affects any pursuit that Hull do embark, although winning promotion to the Championship this season would surely help their case here.