Hull target rejects offer from elsewhere as club ramp up pursuit

Jean Michael Seri turned down a very good offer from a club in Saudi Arabia to focus on a move to Hull City and the Championship club are pulling out all the stops to sign him, according to The Guardian’s Will Unwin.

The Ivory Coast was released by Fulham in the summer but it seems he could be set to stay in the English second tier.

Reports earlier this week indicated that he was set to meet with Hull owner Acun Ilicali over a move to the MKM Stadium.

That appears to be accelerating as Unwin has now reported that the Tigers are pulling out all the stops to sign the 30-year-old.

He also claims that the midfielder, who was linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs during his time at Nice, has turned down a very good offer from a team in Saudi Arabia to focus his attention on a move to Hull.

A busy few months are expected at the Championship club in what is the first summer window since Ilicali’s takeover.

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Hull.

Seri was a regular fixture in the side that won the Championship last season – providing seven-goal contributions (1 goal, six assists) in his 33 appearances – and would be a fantastic addition to Shota Arveladze’s squad.

Unwin’s report indicates that there is determination from both sides to get a deal done as the Tigers are pulling out the stops and the player has rejected a very good offer from elsewhere to pursue a deal.

Given the stances of both parties, you’d imagine it’s now just about hashing out agreeable terms.