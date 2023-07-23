Highlights Hull City, Stoke City, Norwich, and Watford are all interested in signing Rafael Camacho from Sporting CP.

Camacho, who previously played for Liverpool, is about to enter the final year of his contract and is allowed to leave Sporting CP.

Camacho may be available on a free transfer with a sell-on clause, making him a low-risk option for any buying club in terms of finances.

Hull City and Stoke City have joined Norwich and Watford in the race to sign Rafael Camacho from Sporting CP.

Who is Rafael Camacho?

The 23-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions or as a wing-back, may be known to fans in England as he was with Liverpool as a youngster.

Camacho made two appearances for the Reds, but he decided to return to Sporting CP in a bid for regular football, in a deal worth around £7m. And, it seemed a good move for the player initially, as he featured 26 times in all competitions in his first campaign.

However, Ruben Amorim’s appointment changed Camacho’s fortunes in Lisbon, and he has spent the past few years out on loan, having underwhelming spells with Rio Ave, Belenenses and most recently Aris in Greece.

Now back at Sporting CP, Camacho is about to enter the final year of his contract, and it has been confirmed he will be allowed to leave, with previous reports stating that Watford and Norwich were keen to offer him a return to England.

But, it won’t be straightforward for those clubs, as O Jogo has now revealed that Hull and Stoke are interested in the player.

How much will Rafael Camacho cost?

As mentioned, Camacho has entered the final year of his contract in the Portuguese capital, and it’s clear that he is not in the plans of Amorim, so it’s no surprise that they are keen to get rid.

It is claimed that they will let Camacho leave on a free this summer, although they will insist on a sell-on clause for his next move.

That would obviously make him a very low-risk move for any of the buying clubs, and there won’t be any obstacles to getting this done from a financial perspective.

Who will sign Rafael Camacho this summer?

It seems as though the player is going to have a decision to make on his future, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Watford are set to sell Ismaila Sarr to Marseille, so they would like to add some pace and creativity to the team, whilst Hull and Norwich will need to improve their respective squads ahead of the deadline.

A move to Stoke seems the most unlikely, purely on the basis that they have brought in Chiquinho on loan from Wolves, who is a similar player. However, Alex Neil may still feel they are lacking a spark in the final third.

Championship transfer window hots up

With the new season set to begin on August 4, clubs are scrambling around to get deals done, and this is an example of how they can be in the market for the same players.

Many clubs aren’t in a position to splash the cash, so it’s about identifying bargains through smart scouting, and also taking a chance on some individuals, which would be the case with Camacho, who certainly has a point to prove after a tough few years with Sporting CP.