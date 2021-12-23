Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull set to be without key figure for Blackburn clash

Hull City will be without manager Grant McCann for their Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers at The MKM Stadium, the Tigers have confirmed.

After a somewhat controversial 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend brought an end to a six-game unbeaten run for the Tigers, they will be looking to bounce back against Rovers on Sunday.

However, they will have to do it without their manager, after a statement from the club confirmed that McCann has tested positive for Covid, and will therefore be in isolation when the match with Rovers is due to be played.

In McCann’s absence, Hull assistant head coach Cliff Byrne will take charge of the first-team for that clash.

Following the club’s recent upturn in form, Hull go into the game 19th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

For their part, Blackburn start the game fourth in the table, having won six and drawn one of their last seven games.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it will be disappointing for those of a Hull persuasion.

The first issue is of course, the hope that McCann makes a quick and safe recovery after that positive test, and that is the main priority.

Beyond that, having overseen such an impressive run from his team in recent weeks, you wonder how his absence may affect his side against Rovers.

Indeed, given rumours of a change in manager once the club’s takeover has been completed, it may be intriguing to see just how this group of players are able to cope without McCann on Boxing Day.


