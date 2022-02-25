Hull, QPR and Middlesbrough players on West Ham transfer shortlist

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves, QPR defender Rob Dickie, and Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry are all on West Ham United’s transfer shortlist while Tigers forward Keane Lewis-Potter is also a target, according to 90min.

The Hammers have had success raiding the EFL for talent in recent years, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma becoming key parts of David Moyes’ squad, and it seems they’re keen to do the same this summer.

90min has reported that the Hull duo – both 21 years old – are being monitored closely by the east London club ahead of the summer but they face competition from Premier League rivals Brentford.

The report claims that Lewis-Potter, who has scored seven times and provided four assists for the Tigers this season, is seen as having the potential to emulate Bowen should he arrive at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Greaves is said to be on a transfer shortlist alongside Fry and Dickie with West Ham’s need for depth at centre-back clear to see.

The in-demand Hull duo and the Boro centre-back are all out of contract in 2023 while Dickie’s deal with the R’s runs a further year.

Have any of these 28 ex-Millwall players ever played for West Ham?

1 of 28 1) Nadjim Abdou Yes No

The Verdict

West Ham know how fruitful signing EFL players can be and it seems they could be set to go down that avenue again as Moyes looks to bolster his squad.

On the back of two hugely impressive seasons, Lewis-Potter’s stock is high right now and it’s no surprise that the Hammers are eyeing a potential move for the forward.

Moyes was reportedly keen to strengthen at centre-back during the winter window but was unable to do so and so it makes sense for three of the Championship’s most exciting young defenders to be on the club’s shortlist.

Whether they’ll move for any of them in the summer window remains to be seen and could be dictated by which clubs go up – with Boro and QPR in contention for promotion.