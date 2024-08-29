A number of Championship sides are eyeing a potential move for Ipswich Town’s George Edmundson, including Watford, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

According to Football Insider, competition will be stiff to sign the centre-back from the Tractor Boys before the market closes on Friday.

Edmundson played a small role in the Suffolk outfit’s rise to the Premier League from League One, but has fallen down the pecking order of Kieran McKenna’s first team squad.

The 26-year-old featured just 10 times in the Championship last year - eight less outings than when promoted from League One - as the Tractor Boys secured second position in the table, earning promotion to the top flight of English football.

This lack of game time has led to speculation over his future at Portman Road as we approach the final hours of the transfer window.

George Edmundson - Ipswich Town league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2021-22 32 2022-23 18 (17) 2023-24 10 2024/25 1 (0)

George Edmundson transfer latest as Championship clubs circle Ipswich Town man

It was initially reported by Andrew Moon earlier this week that a move to Portsmouth was considered unlikely.

But Pompey are still eyeing defensive reinforcement to end their summer business, having already made 14 new additions since gaining promotion from League One.

Hull lost Jacob Greaves to Ipswich earlier in the window, and have already added Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic as a possible replacement, but they see Edmundson as another potential option for Tim Walter’s side.

Meanwhile, Boro, Watford and Rovers will all be aiming to fight as high up the Championship table as possible this year, so have turned their attention to the defender to add some more steel to their respective defensive units.

Edmundson’s Championship experience is limited, having only been in a squad role for McKenna’s side last year.

The defender previously played at this level for Derby County, making a further 10 appearances in the second division during his time at Pride Park.

Any deal involving the 26-year-old will need to be completed before 11pm on Friday night, with the window set to close for the remainder of the calendar year.

George Edmundson’s Ipswich Town record

Edmundson signed for the Tractor Boys from Derby in the summer of 2021, prior to McKenna’s arrival as manager.

He made 32 appearances in his first campaign at Portman Road, as the team finished 11th in the table.

His game time was reduced in his second year with the club, playing 18 times in the league as they clinched promotion to the Championship.

Edmundson continued to fall down the pecking order last year, but made his Premier League debut last weekend in the team’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City - with Dara O'Shea arriving from Burnley though, it has further pushed him down McKEnna's pecking order.

Ipswich Town could create an auction for George Edmundson deal

The situation surrounding Edmundson’s future could escalate very quickly given the amount of time remaining in the market.

It is clear that he has fallen far down the pecking order at Portman Road, and would be unlikely to play much this year if he stayed.

Given he is in the final year of his contract, there is probably a chance for Championship clubs to sign him on a relatively affordable deal, as they could get their hands on a solid second tier defender as squad cover.

But the level of competition for his signature could suit Ipswich, as it may drive up the price needed to secure his signature, meaning this one could go down to the wire.