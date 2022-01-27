Hull City make major transfer decision as Premier League club submit eight-figure offer for playe

Hull City have turned down an offer in excess of £10 million from Premier League outfit Brentford for exciting winger Keane Lewis-Potter, according to the BBC’s David Burns.

It would suggest that the Bees have conceded defeat in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson after an £18 million bid was turned down on Wednesday for the Wales international and attentions have now turned to Hull’s 20-year-old prized possession.

Lewis-Potter, who has five goals in the Championship this season, was the subject of interest from Brentford following their promotion to the top flight in the summer and an £8 million offer was turned down by the Tigers at the time under Assem Allam’s ownership.

Brentford have now tried their luck again for the versatile forward but new Hull owner Acun Ilicali is believed to have turned the offer down – it’s been reported by Burns that they have been in twice this month for Lewis-Potter’s services.

The academy graduate is a wanted man in the top flight with both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United said to be tracking his services ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Verdict

It’s a bold statement of Ilicali to turn down an eight-figure offer for Lewis-Potter, but it shows that he means business.

The Turkish businessman wants to strengthen and not weaken his squad and selling Lewis-Potter would no doubt do the latter.

Of course every player has his price but that’s not been met yet for the 20-year-old seemingly – he’s someone who has a lot of upside to his game.

Perhaps if a club gets to £15 million then discussions may be had on whether or not to accept but for now he will remain a Tiger – unless his head is turned by a club.