Hull join Bristol City in transfer chase for Derby County veteran

Hull City are eyeing up a reunion with former defender Curtis Davies this summer, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 37-year-old’s contract at Derby County is set to expire this summer, and the Rams cannot offer the centre-back renewed terms whilst the club are in administration.

Having battled back from a serious achilles injury sustained in late 2020, Davies played every single minute of all 46 Championship matches in the 2021-22 season for County, and in the first half of the campaign formed a formidable partnership with fellow veteran Phil Jagielka.

The ultimate Hull City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Hull City face on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign? Sheffield United Luton Town Queens Park Rangers Preston North End

Davies’ performances though have attracted interest from elsewhere despite his advancing years, with Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson reportedly keen to add him to his squad at Ashton Gate to bring more experience to the fold.

They will be joined by the Tigers, who Davies plied his trade for between 2013 and 2017, where he made 123 league appearances and was named the club’s Player of the Year in his first season.

Despite his willingness to remain at Pride Park, Davies admitted in April 2021 that he would relish a playing return to Hull if the opportunity arose.

The Verdict

Davies would be a popular addition to Hull’s squad amongst the fanbase as he is still highly regarded at the MKM Stadium.

With Di’Shon Bernard heading back to Manchester United, it opens up a squad space for a centre-back and if there’s anyone that Jacob Greaves could further learn off, it’s Davies.

It’s quite remarkable that Davies was able to play every single Championship minute this season considering he not too long ago damaged his achilles – he shows no signs of slowing down either.

Whilst he probably has unfinished business at Derby, a move back to Hull if it arises may be too hard to turn down for Davies.