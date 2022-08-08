Hull head coach Shota Arveladze sends Middlesbrough transfer warning

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze has warned Middlesbrough that the Championship club will “spend some time and money” to keep defender Jacob Greaves at the MKM Stadium.

Earlier this month it emerged that Hull had rejected Boro’s second bid for Greaves, thought to be worth in the region of £5 million.

The 21-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract but is said to be in talks with the club over an extension.

It is thought that the Tigers’ hard stance on Greaves has put off Boro and Arveladze has now warned the North East club that they’re prepared to work hard to keep hold of the young player.

He told Hull Live: “We’re pleased (with his performances) and we all want him to stay.

“We will spend some time and money to keep him here. I would like to say I know something from today, but I know the club is really busy and trying to do the best deal.

“He does well in his training sessions. He’s a bright and diligent boy for his age, and he understands the clubs are talking about him. If he loses focus on his job then it will damage only him, and nobody else. It will only affect his performance.

“I believe the people around him, especially his father says the same. ‘These are your qualities, this is something you love to do well so continue to do it well and the rest will follow.’ ”

Watford were also touted with an interest in Greaves earlier in the window but are said to have been put off by the club’s £7 million valuation.

The centre-back has been named as vice-captain and has played every minute of both of their Championship games this season.

A product of the club’s academy, Greaves broke into the first team in the 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign and didn’t miss a single league match as the Tigers established themselves in the Championship last term.

The Verdict

This warning from Arveladze will be music to the ears of Hull fans, who won’t want to see the defender join Championship rivals and will hope to see him agree terms on a new deal soon.

The Tigers have stood strong so far to stave off Boro’s interest but that could all be in vain if they’re unable to get him to sign a new deal.

Were he to not sign a new contract before January, it would not be a surprise to see the Teessiders come back in for him as they looked to take advantage with a cut-price offer.

Likewise, you would not put it past them testing Hull’s resolve one more time late in the current window if Greaves doesn’t agree new terms soon.

