Hull City could be closing in on yet another signing in the transfer window - with Keinan Davis likely to join the Humberside club, according to reports.

The striker spent last season on loan at Watford, and had previously achieved promotion from the second-tier whilst on a temporary spell with Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper.

The arrival of Jhon Duran in the summer punted him further down the Villa pecking order, alongside Ollie Watkins being in the form of his life and other stars contributing with goals from across the field - and now reports suggest that Davis will continue his career in Yorkshire under Liam Rosenior.

What is the latest news on Keinan Davies?

According to The Athletic, the Tigers are closing in on a deal to sign Davis permanently from Aston Villa.

Other teams have supposedly registered their interest in signing the former Watford and Nottingham Forest loanee, though Liam Rosenior's side have made a 'direct' approach for his services, and are 'close' to a permanent agreement for the 25-year-old, despite personal terms not yet being agreed for his services.

The striker joined Villa as a 17-year-old from Biggleswade Town, and after a successful four-week trial, he signed a permanent contract. Just two years later, Davis made his debut for the club whilst they were in the second-tier, but a vast number of substitute appearances has seen him score just three league goals for the Villans in 73 appearances.

Two loan spells at Forest and Watford saw him excel in the Championship with a combined 12 goals in 49 games, and having been promoted under Forest in the 2021/22 season, there will be hope at Hull that he can replicate that success at the MKM Stadium.

It's not the only piece of business Hull are looking to do from the Midlands club; talks are also ongoing for another Villa player in Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

The winger massively impressed on loan at Cardiff City last season, and his spell in pre-season for Unai Emery had him on the cusp of a first-team place. But despite Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniola, Phillipe Coutinho and Leon Bailey to contend with, Emery wanted Philogene in his plans. However, it seems as though the youngster won't want to wait for a chance at Villa Park as he aims for consistent game time.

Villa are not thought to be considering loaning Philogene out, though they are open to letting him leave for the right price with a buyback option included - and at a fee of £5million, it represents a huge outlay from the Tigers - though having seen Philogene develop of the last 12 months, that could represent a huge bargain.

Would Keinan Davis be a good signing for Hull City?

The Tigers already have Liam Delap on loan alongside the permanent contracts of Aaron Connelly and Oscar Estupinan.

However, Connelly is only on a one-year contract and Delap will likely return to Manchester City at the end of the season - so some forward planning may be in order on Humberside.

In Davis, he offers a different option to the aforementioned players. Connelly and Delap like to play on the shoulder of defenders, and Estupinan's form has somewhat dried up - meaning Davis could inject life and competition into their strikeforce with his back-to-goal, target man play.