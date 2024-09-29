Hull City have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign under Tim Walter.

The German coach was hired over the summer following the decision to part ways with Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior had guided the Tigers to a seventh place finish in the Championship, but this proved not enough to keep his position at the MKM Stadium.

Hull will be hoping that Walter has what it takes to guide the club back to the Premier League, where they haven't competed since relegation in 2017.

Otherwise, he could join the list of the club’s worst ever managers based on his points per game results.

Here we look at the first worst managers Hull have had based on their number of points per game, (minimum 10 games managed) as per Transfermarkt.

Hull City's 5 worst managers by PPG (per Transfermarkt) Manager PPG record Marco Silva 1.23 Shota Arveladze 1.10 Mike Phelan 1.04 Phil Parkinson 0.96 Leonid Slutsky 0.90

5 Marco Silva

Marco Silva was appointed as manager of Hull in January 2017, with the team struggling against relegation from the Premier League.

The Portuguese coach had no experience of English football, but turned around results with his initial approach.

But a poor end to the campaign meant his side earned just 1.23 points per game from 22 fixtures, leading to the Tigers’ relegation in 18th in the table, with Silva departing that May.

4 Shota Arveladze

Shota Arveladze was appointed by Acun Ilicali as the first manager of his reign in charge of the club in January 2022.

But it proved an underwhelming decision, with the Georgian coach lasting just nine months in charge.

His side won 1.10 points per game in his 30 matches in charge, a total of nine victories, before he was dismissed in September 2022.

3 Mike Phelan

Mike Phelan’s first job as the main permanent manager in football came with his arrival at Hull in July 2016, replacing Steve Bruce after he guided the team to promotion to the Premier League.

Phelan was his assistant manager, having previously been an assistant elsewhere at Manchester United and Norwich City.

But his time with the Tigers lasted 24 games, with his side earning 1.04 points per game.

2 Phil Parkinson

Phil Parkinson has found recent success at Wrexham, guiding them from the National League to League One in successive seasons.

However, his appointment at Hull in June 2006 lasted just 24 games, earning 0.96 points per game, before being dismissed in December that year.

The 56-year-old oversaw just five wins in that time, with the team losing 13 and drawing six.

1 Leonid Slutsky

Leonid Slutsky was appointed following the departure of Silva ahead of their return to the Championship in 2017.

He had previously managed the Russian national team, as well as CSKA Moscow.

However, Slutsky oversaw just four wins from 21 games in charge for a total points per game record of 0.90, the worst of any Hull manager.

The Tigers replaced the 53-year-old in December 2017, midway through that campaign, but it wasn’t enough to save their underwhelming return to the second division as the team ultimately finished 18th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.