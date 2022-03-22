Hull City’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Hull City have managed to make some impressive signings in recent times which has helped them achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

The Tigers’ decision to swoop for George Honeyman in 2019 turned out to be a masterstroke as the midfielder helped them secure an immediate return to the Championship last year by providing 18 direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Mallik Wilks has also managed to deliver a host of eye-catching displays for Hull since joining the club from Barnsley in 2020.

Unfortunately for Hull, there have been a number of occasions where they have failed to nail their transfer recruitment.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the club’s two most underwhelming signings from the last five years.

Do you agree?

David Milinkovic

Signed by Hull in 2018 from Genoa, David Milinkovic would have been hoping to make a difference for his side in the Championship during his time at the club.

However, the winger failed to establish himself as a key player for the Tigers as he struggled to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven in his debut campaign.

Deployed as a substitute in eight of the 11 games that he featured in during the 2018/19 season, Milinkovic failed to score a goal or register an assist in the Championship for Hull.

Despite providing two direct goal contributions in the Tigers’ League Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers at the start of the following campaign, the 27-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines for several months before joining Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps on loan.

Milinkovic eventually made a permanent exit from Hull last year after a clause was triggered in his loan contract.

Daniel Crowley

Former Hull boss Grant McCann decided to bolster his options in central-midfield last year by making a move for Daniel Crowley.

The 24-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium with a point to prove after being limited to just four appearances for Birmingham City in the first-half of this particular campaign.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Hull City players retired or not?

1 of 22 Has ex-Hull City man George Boyd retired from football? Yes No

Despite playing 22 games for Hull in League One, Crowley was unable to showcase his talent on a consistent basis during this particular loan spell as he struggled for form.

The midfielder registered an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.30 in the third-tier for the Tigers and was deployed as a substitute on 16 occasions by McCann.

Hull unsurprisingly opted against making a permanent move for Crowley last summer.

Following a brief stint at Cheltenham Town, Crowley joined Dutch side Willem II in February.