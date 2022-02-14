Hull City’s transfer stance revealed

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has told Hull Live that the club is unlikely to dip into the free agent market at this stage of the season.

The Tigers’ head coach made four new additions to his squad before the January transfer deadline and is already structuring his side in a new image as he looks to take them to the next level.

Meanwhile Ryan Longman made his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent, in a transfer that will no doubt have pleased the head coach and the club’s supporters, with the young winger having excelled at the MKM Stadium so far.

However the Georgian boss has now poured cold water on any suggestions that his side could bring in free agents before the campaign ends, as he stated the following:

“I would be surprised if we see somebody on a free transfer join us in the next 10 days, if he doesn’t join us in the next 10 days then there’s no reason to take him.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Hull City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Jarrod Bowen More Less

Acun Ilicali’s £30 million takeover has now opened up the market a lot more for the Tigers and it is likely that they will be busy again come the summer.

In the mean time, Hull will be looking to secure their Sky Bet Championship status for another season.

The Verdict

It wouldn’t make any sense for the club to bring in free agents at this late stage of the campaign as there would be an obvious issue with lack of match fitness.

They already have more than enough options at their disposal and should simply settle for what they have.

Arveladze’s impact is being slowly felt and he will continue to improve his side’s performances between now and the end of the campaign.

The key now is to stay up in the Championship as releagtion really would be a disaster.