Hull City’s transfer stance regarding experienced striker becomes clear

There have been plenty of names linked with a switch to Hull this month, especially with the club set to be taken over – but one name that isn’t likely to end up at the KCOM Stadium is Burak Yilmaz as reported by Hull Live.

The forward has been lighting up Ligue 1 in the last two seasons and after a superb 16 goal season for his current club Lille in the last campaign, he has gone on to manage a further four so far this year.

However, despite him featuring regularly in France and in European competition for his side, the Turkish forward has been linked with a surprise switch to Hull.

The Tigers are currently battling at the wrong end of the second tier table and could use some extra firepower in attack. With the club needing wins and wanting to stay in the Championship, they could certainly benefit from the goals of someone like Burak Yilmaz.

If they could lure the 36-year-old to the club, then it could be a real coup for the side. However, Hull Live have confirmed that there isn’t any interest in bringing him to the side and therefore it means a deal is unlikely for the Ligue 1 striker.

Instead, Hull may have to scour elsewhere for potential striking targets. One other name that had been rumoured for a switch to the Tigers is Vedat Muriqi but he too is seemingly out of the running as reported by Hull Live, as Lazio want a hefty sum for the strikers services.

It means that two of their exciting forward options that they were linked with are now not likely to end up in the Championship with Hull. Instead, Grant McCann may have to shop elsewhere as he hunts for fresh firepower.

The Verdict

Burak Yilmaz and Vedat Muriqi are two big names, so it was a surprise to see them linked with a move to Hull – especially considering their current standing in the Championship.

The side were in League One last season and are now at the bottom of the second tier, eager to avoid a drop back down. If they could have pulled off the signing of either of the forwards, it would have been a real statement of intent and could have massively helped their frontline.

However, it now looks like a deal wouldn’t happen for either – and it’s back to the drawing board for Grant McCann. There will certainly be some solid attacking options out there for the team but these two European forwards won’t be them.

Yilmaz isn’t a guaranteed goalscorer anyway and his age is also against him. There could be some more attractive and cheaper options out there anyway for the Tigers that could ultimately pay off more and mean that the club benefit more in the long-term and in their bid to stay in the Championship.