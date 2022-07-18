Hull City’s transfer stance on attacking pair becomes clearer

Hull City are not interested in signing Fenerbahce duo Dimitrios Pelkas and Enner Valencia this summer, according to Hull Live.

A report from NTV Spor in June suggested that the Tigers were weighing up the possibility of making a move for Pelkas.

Meanwhile, 442Fener suggested yesterday on Twitter that Hull were in talks with forward Enner Valencia.

Neither player is expected to join Hull in the current transfer window despite these links.

Attacking midfielder Pelkas played 32 games in all competitions for Fenerbahce in all competitions last season.

The Greece international only managed to demonstrate glimpses of his talent as he scored five goals for the club.

Valencia meanwhile experienced a more fruitful campaign compared to Pelkas.

The forward managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions for Fenerbahce whilst he also chipped in five assists for his team-mates.

Certainly no stranger to English football, Valencia has previously played for West Ham United and Everton in the Premier League.

Hull have made a busy start to the summer in terms of their transfer business.

The Tigers have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of Adama Traore, Nathan Baxter, Tobias Figuiredo, Oscar Estupinan, Jean Michael Seri, Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Quiz: The big Hull City striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Tigers fan

1 of 25 How many appearances did Josh Magennis make for Hull during his time at the club? 95 112 120 82

The Verdict

When you consider that Hull are currently closing in on finalising deals for Benjamin Tetteh and Dogukan Sinik, it is hardly a surprise that they are not looking to sign Pelkas and Valencia as they are already able to call upon the services of a host of attacking players.

Whereas Valencia could have potentially gone on to excel in the Championship, he is likely to represent Fenerbahce in the Super Lig again next season alongside Pelkas.

Hull will be hoping that their new arrivals will be able to quickly develop an understanding with each other in the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having finished 19th in the Championship standings earlier this year, the Tigers will be determined to reach new heights at this level under the guidance of manager Shota Arveladze.