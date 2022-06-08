Hull City’s transfer stance on 33-year-old winger becomes clearer ahead of summer window

Hull City are indeed interested in making a move for Anthony Nwakaeme this summer, according to a report from Hull Live.

However, it is currently looking unlikely that the Tigers will be able to strike an agreement with the winger when the window opens later this week.

A report from Turkish news outlet Haber 7 earlier this month suggested that Hull were targeting a move for Nwakaeme.

The 33-year-old is currently on course to become a free-agent at the end of June as he has yet to agree fresh terms with Trabzonspor.

Nwakaeme helped Trabzonspor win the Super Lig title by producing a host of eye-catching attacking displays in this division last season.

In the 30 games that he featured in at this level, Nwakaeme managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions whilst he also chipped in with 10 assists.

The Nigerian also represented Trabzonspor in the Europa League and the Turkish Cup.

Hull will be looking to push forward as a club next season after consolidating a place in the Championship during the previous campaign.

Having already been linked with a plethora of players, it will be interesting to see whether the Tigers opt to engage in a great deal of transfer activity over the coming months.

The Verdict

With this latest report casting doubt over Hull’s chances of securing a move for Nwakaeme, manager Shota Arveladze may need to switch his attention to other targets.

It could be argued that signing the winger would be somewhat of a risk given that he has never played in the Championship during his career.

Keeping this in mind, the Tigers may find it more beneficial to sign players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level during the upcoming window.

By assembling a strong squad between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Arveladze may be able to lead his side to a relative amount of success in the Championship later this year.