Hull City have had many great managers grace the dugout throughout their 119-year history, but who had the most successful time at the Yorkshire outfit?

Current boss Liam Rosenior has enjoyed a relatively successful career with the Tigers so far. He joined in November 2022, following a stint as Wayne Rooney’s assistant at Derby County.

The 39-year-old, who used to play for City, looks to be building a strong side during his first full season in Yorkshire.

Rosenior currently ranks a long way off of the top ten when referring to win percentage, so hopefully his new recruits can help him to climb the leaderboard over the next few seasons.

To qualify for this list, manager must have taken charge of 20 or more competitive fixtures.

10 Peter Taylor – 42%

One of the most recognisable faces on this list is that of Peter Taylor, who sneaks into our number ten spot.

Taylor managed Hull for almost four years in the early 2000s and oversaw a successful period. Upon his arrival in Yorkshire, the club was just weeks away from moving into the new KC Stadium, where they still play today.

They were in the fourth tier of English football at the time, but back-to-back promotions under Taylor’s stewardship saw the Tigers play at Championship level for the first time in 14 years.

9 Cliff Britton - 42%

Cliff Britton has managed more Hull City games than anybody ever. He was at the helm for almost the entirety of the 1960s, in a spell lasting over 400 matches.

During his eight-year stint, Brittan won 170 times, drew 101, and lost 135, eventually leaving towards the end of 1969.

Despite vacating the managerial position, the 1966 Third Division winner was not finished with Hull City. He became the club’s General Manager and eventually picked out his own successor.

As a player, Britton appeared alongside Dixie Dean in Everton’s 1933 FA Cup winning campaign, with Dean saying that Brittan was the best crosser of the ball that he had played with.

8 Brian Little – 42%

The third manager on this list again won 42% of his matches.

Brian Little is another manager that many football fanatics will recognise the name of. He spent the entirety of his playing career at Aston Villa, eventually managing the club as well.

When taking over at Hull in 2000, they were in financial turmoil. But Little eventually found success, and the club looked set for promotion from the Third Division, prior to his unexpected departure in February 2002.

Jan Molby took over, but City’s form turned, eventually resulting in another year of fourth tier football.

7 Ernest Blackburn – 43%

In his playing days, Ernest Blackburn represented both Villa and Bradford City.

He took over as Hull manager in 1936 and left just after the end of the Second World War. Throughout his time in charge, Blackburn oversaw 117 games, triumphing in 50, drawing 31 and losing just 36.

6 Harry Chapman – 44%

We are heading even further back in time for our fifth entry into this list.

Harry Chapman was Hull’s second manager, following their foundation in 1904. He plied his trade at Worksop Town and Sheffield Wednesday before moving to Hull for the final year of his playing career.

At the end of the 1911/12 campaign, Chapman made the move into management, eventually being appointed at the Tigers in 1913.

He spent one season in charge, finishing seventh in Division Two.

5 Ambrose Langley – 45%

From the second-oldest entry to the oldest, Ambrose Langley was Chapman’s predecessor, and the first in a long list of Hull City managers.

Langley spent eight years in charge, starting out as a player manager. Throughout his stint, he managed to finish fifth, fourth and third in the second tier of English football, narrowly missing out on promotion to England’s elite each time.

After 318 games in charge and 143 victories, Langley resigned, subsequently moving to Huddersfield Town.

4 Raich Carter – 47%

Raich Carter managed Hull between 1948 and 1951, winning 74 of his 157 games along the way.

He was another player manager and bought a young Don Revie during his maiden campaign. He was also renowned for the ‘Carter Roar’, which referred to his fiery temperament.

As well as his fantastic career in football, Carter played cricket, making three First-class appearances.

3 Haydn Green – 50%

As we enter the top three, the win percentage has reached 50%.

Haydn Green was in charge at Hull for three years in the 1930s, overseeing 123 outings, and only losing 38.

The Englishman had an illustrious playing career, representing footballing behemoths like Aston Villa, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, before becoming a manager.

As well as his stint at City, Green took charge of Swansea Town and Watford.

2 Fred Stringer – 51%

Fred Stringer is another entry from the early 20th century. After hearing about the Tigers’ first and second managers, we now present their third – Fred Stringer.

Stringer’s record bettered that of those who came before, as he won 22 of his 43 matches at the Hull City helm.

After two years with Stringer, the club replaced him with David Menzies, who had two spells as boss, spanning 20 years.

1 Colin Appleton – 52%

Hull City’s greatest ever manager is Colin Appleton, who took charge of the club in 1982, following a successful managerial debut at Scarborough, where he won two FA Trophies.

He stayed at City for two seasons, winning promotion from the Fourth Division in his first, and coming within a single goal of consecutive promotions in his second.

During this 24-month period, his Tigers side won 47, drew 29 and lost just 15 of his 91 matches.

His impressive CV earned Appleton a move to Swansea City, where his fortunes turned. The manager won only four of his 18 games in the hot seat, eventually being relieved of his duties in South Wales after just six months.

A sad state of affairs for somebody who achieved great things in Black and Amber.