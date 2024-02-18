Highlights Raich Carter, an England midfielder, was a successful manager for Hull City in the late 1940s, winning the Division 3 North Title and reaching the FA Cup Quarter Final.

Peter Taylor, a former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, played a significant role in Hull City's rise to the Premier League between 2004 and 2008, including back-to-back promotions.

Steve Bruce is statistically the most successful manager for Hull City, with 83 wins in 201 games. He led the team to a dramatic promotion and their highest league position, as well as an FA Cup Final appearance.

Throughout the club's history, Hull City have had 45 permanent figures in charge of proceedings on the pitch.

At present, Liam Rosenior is the head coach tasked with fulfilling chairman Acun Ilicali's dream of returning the club to the Premier League after an eight-year hiatus.

With that being said, FLW have decided to rank the nine best managers across the club's 120-year history based off the amount of matches won.

9 Raich Carter

Hull City lift the 'Raich Carter Trophy' against Sunderland in December 2002

Kickstarting this list is a cult hero of the late 1940s in the form of former England midfielder Raich Carter, who was in charge at Boothferry Park between 1948 and 1951.

During his first full season, the Tigers won the Division 3 North Title and reached the FA Cup Quarter Final, where they were defeated 1-0 by Manchester United before a club-record home crowd of 55,019.

Following promotion, Hull finished seventh and tenth in Division Two, before Carter resigned on 12th September 1951, with the Tigers sat in 11th place after just seven games.

His legacy was cemented in December 2002, when City played hosts to Carter's hometown club Sunderland in the MKM Stadium's inaugural match, with Peter Taylor's side winning 1-0 and claiming the Raich Carter Trophy.

Carter won 74 of his 157 games in charge.

8 Peter Taylor

Ironically, the aforementioned Taylor is next, winning 77 of 184 games in the hotseat between October 2002 and June 2006.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is often credited as the man who began the club's rapid rise from the old Division 3 to the Premier League between 2004 and 2008, which included back-to-back promotions in the 2003/04 and 2004/05 seasons.

Many cult figures such as Boaz Myhill, Andy Dawson and hometown hero Nick Barmby were also signed in his tenure, which ended after an 18th-place Championship finish, before he joined former club Crystal Palace.

7 Brian Horton

Similarly to Carter, Brian Horton began his lengthy managerial career as player-manager at Boothferry Park.

The Hednesford-born midfielder would have an immediate impact, as Hull won promotion from Division 3 in his first season, before finishing sixth in the second tier, which was then the club's third-highest finish of all time, a year before the play-off system was introduced.

After finishing the 1986/87 campaign in 14th, optimism remained high in Hull under his management, and after a 3-1 win over Leeds United on 3rd January 1988, City were just four points behind Aston Villa at the top of the table. However, this was the last of Horton's 77 wins in charge, and he was sacked following a 4-1 home defeat to Swindon Town, having accumulated just four more points in three-and-a-quarter months.

This wasn't the last Hull fans would see of Horton though, as he was assistant manager to Phil Brown between May 2007 and March 2010, overseeing the club's first ever promotion to the top-flight and a final-day survival in the 2008/09 campaign.

6 Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce won 83 of his 201 games in East Yorkshire, and statistically speaking, is the club's most successful manager, given his exploits.

A dramatic final day in 2012/13 saw City promoted over Watford with 79 points, before recording the club's highest league position to date - 16th in the Premier League.

In the same season, Hull reached their maiden FA Cup Final, where they were defeated 3-2 in extra-time by Arsenal despite racing into a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes. Some supporters also haven't quite forgiven Bruce's changes to the side which saw the Tigers exit the UEFA Europa League in the play-off round, losing to Belgian outfit Lokeren on away goals.

After the 2014/15 season ended in relegation, the 63-year-old maintained the core of his side, and despite a poor run of form towards the end of the regular 15/16 campaign, Hull were victorious in the play-offs, defeating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in the final through a superb Mo Diame effort.

However, this would be Bruce's final competitive game in charge, as he resigned three weeks ahead of the Premier League season through frustration.

5 Terry Dolan

Despite overseeing the club's rapid decline between 1991 and 1997, Terry Dolan won 99 of his 322 games in charge at Boothferry Park.

At a time when a dark cloud hung over the club from a financial point of view, the highlights of his tenure were eighth and ninth-place finishes between 1993 and 1995, which included remarkable events such as a 7-1 win over Crewe Alexandra, and goalkeeper Alan Fettis netting against Oxford United and Blackpool.

Dolan was also responsible for handing Dean Windass his career breakout, as he scored 64 times in 204 appearances before being sold to Aberdeen for £700,000 - effectively keeping the club in existence.

However, Dolan was never popular with the supporters following relegation to the fourth tier in 1996, with campaigns to oust him from the dugout and Martin Fish from the boardroom. Eventually, he departed in July 1997.

4 Bob Brocklebank

Brocklebank oversaw matters between 1955 and 1961, where he was successful in 113 of his 302 games in charge.

This, again, was despite suffering two relegations at Boothferry Park. However, he was able to guide the club to promotion from Division 3 in 1958/59, which included Bill Bradbury's remarkable tally of 30 goals, which was a third of the side's overall league tally that season.

3 Billy McCracken

McCracken begins our top three, winning 134 of 375 games between February 1923 and May 1931.

Hull's strongest league position during his tenure was 7th in the 1926/27 Division 2 campaign, which was the club's highest finish in five years, in a season where they also reached the FA Cup 5th Round.

Remarkably, in a season where Hull were relegated in 1929/30, the former Newcastle United defender guided the club to their first ever FA Cup semi-final, which included victories against the First Division Geordies and Manchester City. After drawing 2-2 with Arsenal at Elland Road, the Gunners won the replay 1-0 at Villa Park.

2 Ambrose Langley

Having been the club's first ever manager, Langley won 143 of 318 matches for the club, then based at The Circle.

Hull progressed well in their maiden years, finishing fifth, fourth and third in Division Two during his tenure, with the latter seeing them miss out on promotion to Division One to Oldham Athletic, as a final day 3-0 win for the Latics secured promotion by virtue of a higher goal average.

He resigned in April 1913.

1 Cliff Brittain

Brittain tops this list by some distance, having won 170 of 406 games in charge of the Tigers.

In eight-and-a-half years at Boothferry Park, Brittain introduced club icons such as record goalscorer Chris Chilton and his striking partner Ken Wagstaff, who scored 419 club goals between them.

The highlight of Brittain's tenure was the 1965/66 campaign, which saw the club win the Division 3 title, as well as reaching the FA Cup Quarter-Finals, losing 3-1 to Chelsea in a home replay after drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.