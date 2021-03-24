Hull City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Hull City look like they could be on their way back to the Championship.

The Tigers are three points clear at the top of League One and five points above third-place Sunderland, though they have played more games than the majority of the sides below them.

Even so, Grant McCann’s men look as though they’ve got a great chance of ensuring the club’s stay in the third tier lasts just one season.

Promotion back to the Championship would likely mean a busy summer transfer window as the Yorkshire club look to give McCann the tools to not just stay up but thrive in the second tier of English football.

Having been in the Premier League not long ago, the Tigers are no stranger to splashing the cash in the transfer market and today we’re looking back at some of their biggest deals.

We’ve scoured the records to find Hull City’s top 10 most expensive signings and examine what they are up to now…