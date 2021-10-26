Hull City’s stance over future of Grant McCann becomes clearer

Hull City manager Grant McCann is thought to still retain the backing of the club’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam despite the Tigers challenging start to the campaign, according to Hull Live.

McCann went into this season with a lot to prove to Hull supporters considering the way the Tigers’ form fell away during the second half of the 2019/20 campaign. That lead to their relegation from the Championship.

There was some good work done by McCann last season to guide the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking in style as well at times.

That went some way to repairing the damage between him and the supporters that had been done during the Tigers relegation the previous campaign.

However, Hull have endured a difficult start to life back in the Championship, despite them getting off to an excellent start with an impressive 4-1 opening day win at Preston North End.

Since then, Hull have managed to record just one more win in their last 13 league games and they have now suffered three successive defeats in the Championship.

That run of form leaves the Tigers inside the bottom three and two points bellow a Cardiff City side who have changed managers now after suffering eight defeats in a row.

According to the latest update from Hull Live, McCann does still retain the confidence of Hull’s hierarchy with their main priority being over takeover discussions at the moment.

However, the report adds that Hull’s next three results against Coventry City, West Brom and Barnsley ahead of the next international break might change things in terms of McCann’s job security.

The verdict

A lot of other managers might have already gone had they endured McCann’s record in the Championship across the Tigers’ relegation season and the start of this term.

However, he remains in post and it seems that there is an appetite to hand him more time to turn things around.

The Tigers have to start putting wins on the board if they have a hope of staying up this season. There are serious doubts over whether McCann will be able to help them achieve that.

The last time Hull were in the Championship, the ownership of the club allowed them to sleepwalk into a relegation battle and then swiftly plummet out of the league there on out.

That is something that they can not afford to let happen again this term. Giving him the next three games, one of which is a huge clash with fellow strugglers Barnsley, seems to be more than fair but if results are not forthcoming then they have to make a change.

There is rightly doubt from supporters that McCann turn things around, but the next three games could all change that. If Hull picked up six or seven points it would transform the outlook of their season to this point.