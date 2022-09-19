Championship News
Hull City’s Regan Slater makes telling admission after 3-0 Swansea City defeat
Hull City midfielder Regan Slater has said he would probably agree that the Tigers haven’t showed the same grit and determination this season that they displayed last.
That damning verdict was offered after Hull’s 3-0 away defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.
That defeat marked the club’s fourth consecutive league defeat, and second 3-0 loss in four days.
Speaking after the match, it was put to Slater that the club did not have the same grit and determination that they exhibited last season. His response was a telling one.