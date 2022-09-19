Hull City’s Regan Slater makes telling admission after 3-0 Swansea City defeat

Hull City midfielder Regan Slater has said he would probably agree that the Tigers haven’t showed the same grit and determination this season that they displayed last.

That damning verdict was offered after Hull’s 3-0 away defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.

That defeat marked the club’s fourth consecutive league defeat, and second 3-0 loss in four days.

Speaking after the match, it was put to Slater that the club did not have the same grit and determination that they exhibited last season. His response was a telling one.

“I’d probably agree,” Slater admitted, via HullLive. “The individual mistakes are not good enough at the minute and that’s something we need to sort out. “I don’t know whether that’s a lack of concentration from us or what but that is the problem.” The Tigers certainly did themselves no favours at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A combination of poor individual defending and individual errors contributed towards the defeat in South Wales, which now leaves the club sitting 16th in the Championship table.

Hull City quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Tigers youth players play for now?

1 of 20 TOM CAIRNEY BRENTFORD FULHAM

“It’s not great, the scoreline speaks for itself,” Slater added. “I know every single one of us in that dressing room is not great at the minute. “I’ve said previously, individual mistakes seem to be costing us goals which cost you the game, it has a knock-on effect. You concede a sloppy goal and then the team’s performance starts dropping. “The game is hard enough at 0-0 never mind when you go 1-0 down, 2-0 down, 3-0 down and it takes it out of you. We’re not coming into games wanting to lose games, we’re coming into games wanting to win.” The Verdict It is not looking good for Hull City at the moment. It was always going to take time to get things right with so many new additions in the summer, but four straight defeats just won’t do. It is a worrying trend and one that has now surely put boss Shota Arveladze under a bit of pressure heading into the international break. Having no game next weekend may afford the Tigers boss some more time on the training ground, though, which could be a good thing moving forwards.