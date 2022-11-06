Hull City’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Hull City are under new management as Liam Rosenior was named as Shota Arveladze’s successor during the week.

The new boss will need time to get his ideas across to the team and, if the summer window was anything to go by, he will be given serious backing by owner Acun Ilıcalı to progress up the league with the Tigers.

Therefore, you could see major changes in terms of the playing squad over the next two windows as Rosenior looks to plan ahead.

One aspect that will also come into his thinking are those that are out-of-contract, with Transfermarkt showing that there are quite a few in the group that face uncertain futures beyond this season.

Starting with the more senior players, the likes of Alfie Jones, Greg Docherty and Lewie Coyle all see their deals expire in 2023, however it’s important to recognise that the club have an option on all three to extend the contracts by 12 months.

So, you would imagine that Rosenior will have a big say on their futures and it will ultimately be down to performances on the pitch as to whether the club decide to extend their stay.

However, even if the players don’t become important under the new boss, you would still imagine that the options are triggered on the players as it will protect their values and at least allow Hull to get a fee for them if they’re sold.

Elsewhere, Callum Elder is another senior figure who has entered the final year of his deal but unlike the others he doesn’t have an option, so he is a more pressing concern for Rosenior.

Randell Williams, Tyler Smith, James Scott, Josh Emmanuel, Andy Cannon and Callum Jones are among the rest of the squad that are in a position where their contracts run out next summer.

Again, Rosenior’s arrival should ensure a fresh start for everyone in the squad so it’s unclear what the future will hold for anyone at the moment.

That’s a major positive for those who hadn’t been getting as much game time as they would’ve thought they deserved, as they try to force their way into the plans of the new manager.

Overall, you would expect that nothing is imminent in terms of sorting these contracts, as Rosenior needs time to assess the group and work out who he wants to be part of the squad moving forward.

