Highlights Liam Rosenior defends Wayne Rooney, praising his qualities as a manager and coach and emphasizing the importance of giving him time.

Rosenior highlights the need for patience when implementing a new style of football, stating that the transition takes time and is not an overnight process.

The frustration among supporters should be directed towards the club owners rather than the new manager, as Rooney needs the patience, support, and backing of both the fans and the club's hierarchy.

Hull City gaffer Liam Rosenior has namechecked Kieran McKenna and high-flying Ipswich Town in a firm defence of new Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney.

Rosenior coached under Rooney at Derby County but got the better of his former boss last night as the Tigers ran out 2-0 winners at St Andrew's.

Birmingham City 0-2 Hull City

Hull spoiled the party in what was Rooney's first home game since being controversially brought in to replace John Eustace as Blues boss.

His side were beaten away at Middlesbrough on the weekend and their struggles continued on Wednesday evening.

Liam Delap rounded John Ruddy to give the visitors a 12th-minute lead and then Jaden Philogene curled in a second to clinch it inside the 20 minutes.

The result comes at the end of a four-game winless run for Rosenior and the Tigers while Rooney's wait for a first win as Birmingham boss goes on.

Liam Rosenior defends Wayne Rooney

It was far from the dream introduction at St Andrew's for the former England captain, whose side were booed off by sections of the crowd at full time while other parts of the home support even joined in with a 'Sacked in the morning' chant started by the travelling Hull fans.

Speaking after the game, Rosenior was quick to jump to Rooney's defence as he outlined the importance of giving the new manager time.

"I would be excited if I was a Birmingham fan and Wayne Rooney walked in," he said via The Sun's Justin Allen.

"Why? Because I worked with him for a long period of time and I know his qualities as a manager and a coach. It takes time.

"It's interesting. I've been really fortunate, I've had a year in the job so my players understand the positions they take up. I played against Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, he's now two years into the job.

"Baz, you told me a stat, I'm the 12th longest serving [Championship manager] and I've not even been here a year. It takes time and I know that this football club is trying to build something and trying to build a way of playing.

"And when you want to be brave and take the ball, which is what I believe in, once you iron out the mistakes, which happened in my first period here at Hull, you see the benefits.

"I would ask, because I know Wayne, that you need to give him time and I'm sure if you give Wayne time, then he will get things completely right."

Patience is needed at St Andrew's

Rosenior is absolutely right here, Rooney needs patience.

As he joined with Blues sixth in the table, some fans may have been hoping that he could pick up where Eustace left off but he's been tasked with changing the team's style of football and that is a process that takes time.

Rooney is trying to get the team to play a more expansive brand of football and, as we've seen at countless other EFL clubs, that transition doesn't happen overnight and certainly isn't painless.

You can understand the frustration among supporters as Eustace was replaced when his team were winning games but their issue is with the owners and not the new manager.

He needs their patience and support, and that of the club chiefs.