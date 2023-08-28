Liam Rosenior has been one busy man this summer.

Following a steady and respectable 15th-placed finish in the Championship last season, he has lured a whole host of exciting names to the MKM Stadium ahead of loftier ambitions this time around and a renewed sense of strategic direction from within.

Sure, age-group goliath Liam Delap may finally translate his frightening form at youth level into the senior game, and Ruben Vinagre could rekindle his previous promise at Wolves from many years ago and excel in the second-tier.

Signed on a permanent deal this summer after displaying good form while on loan from Brighton during the second-half of the previous campaign, frontman Aaron Connolly has five goals in just 395 minutes as a City player and supporters are rubbing their hands together at the prospect of him too rediscovering such rich potential.

Even Jason Eyenga-Lokilo, by far the most unknown presence of all the club's summer imports, possesses convincing credit on the continent and comes in to supplement an already-talented squad that boasts the likes of Jacob Greaves, Regan Slater, Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan at its disposal.

Make no illusions of it, foundations have been put in place and Rosenior has a serious spine to work with.

However, he has also sought to seize more than just a sprinkling of stardust to coat the top-end of the pitch and perhaps even elevate the side into the league's dark horses for the 2023/24 campaign.

Scott Twine and Jaden Philogene represent two signings that should typically be well beyond the Tigers' remit and reach, but they are acquisitions that surely promise elevation and a clear outline of where the club desire to be.

Why is Scott Twine a good signing for Hull City?

Though regular action at Burnley last year came at a real premium owing to injuries and the form of the title winners' wide players, Twine still managed to direct an impact and showcase his worth at Championship level.

Amid only five starts in the league, Twine found the back of the net on no less than three occasions two of which were free-kicks - providing a clear signal as to what he could conjure up with a full season of football under his belt.

A proactive shooter with remarkable ball-striking qualities and the knack of finding and opening up angles in key areas, he accumulated an average of 4.19 shots at goal, 0.48 goals, and 3.87 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, according to FBRef.

Twine also managed to score in the top 10% of attacking midfielders/wingers for passes into the penalty area with 1.77, maintaining the instrumental inventive influence that shone through during his time at MK Dons.

There, in his sole yet sheerly sensational season, he scored 20 times and laid on a further 13 assists to emerge as quite possibly one of the most promising young attacking players in the country, and those displays have not been lost on Rosenior.

Speaking of Twine to Hull's official website, Rosenior beamed: "I’m absolutely delighted that Scott has joined us. We’ve beaten off competition from many top clubs in the Championship to secure his signature, based on our identity and style of play.

"This signing shows the ambition we have and that we want the best players we can get. He’s someone we’ve waited for, but he’s worth the wait.

Scott Twine celebrates for Burnley

"He’s the perfect type of player I want in my team because he completely fits our philosophy. What I love about Scott is his ability to finish actions – to take shots, convert chances and he’s deadly from set-plays. His personality will completely fit into the group.

"He’s fantastic technically; can take the ball between lines, has got amazing movement, makes intelligent runs, presses well and likes to link and combine with other players. Scott can play in multiple positions and most importantly, he has end product- an area we identified as one we needed to improve on for this season.”

Why will Jaden Philogene be a good signing for Hull City?

Philogene spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Cardiff City.

If Twine was a surprising signing for Hull, then the capture of Jaden Philogene will be quite simply astonishing.

Unai Emery has already confirmed via The Athletic that the winger is departing Villa Park on a permanent basis, which will set Hull back £5m.

It is a drastic U-turn given that Emery had previously been so impressed by the youngster during Villa's pre-season stateside tour that he wanted to rebuff any loan approaches and enlist him as a member of the first-team squad for this term, though Philogene's own independent desire to play as much football as possible is a significant benefit for the Tigers.

They are recruiting a player who appeared a cut above the Championship entirely during the latter stages of the previous season while on loan with Cardiff City, where he scooped the Bluebirds' Young Player of the Year award after playing a key role in their eventual survival.

Equally adept on the right wing or in a more disciplined wing-back role, Philogene emeged as one of the division's most daring, potent, and productive 1v1 players; he ranked above 92% of wingers for successful take-ons, above 90% for attempted take-ons and 83% for carries into the penalty area, with his direct dribbling and series of tricks proving more influential and simply doing more for the team when Sabri Lamouchi took the helm.

Philogene is very much a footballing maverick, a rare breed of player in today's game it must be said and while his individualist nature can serve to frustrate, it is fully compensated for by the pure outright magic that he can orchestrate with the ball at his feet.

Capable of stretching defences and getting in behind, Philogene can stand up and take on any full-back at this level and his ability to carry the ball up the pitch and into key areas is invaluable in transition, while his defensive work cannot be understated either, making him a hugely positive signing for both the short and long-term.

With Twine and Philogene in full rhythm, the Tigers are ready to pounce and could well prove to be the 2023/24 dark horse.