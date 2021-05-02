Hull City’s Josh Magennis makes Grant McCann claim following recent events

Hull City striker Josh Magennis has told BBC Sport that he has played his best football under Grant McCann at the KCOM Stadium this term, with the Tigers yesterday securing their first league title in 55 years.

The former Charlton Athletic man has been instrumental in the club’s pursuit of an instant return to the Sky Bet Championship and has notched up an impressive 18 goals in the league.

This has all come despite the towering frontman not starting every week and has really underlined the amount of work that McCann has put into getting the best out of the 30-year-old Northern Irishman in months gone by.

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Magennis was quick to heap praise on his manager as they both toasted success:

“He has been brilliant for me and I’ve played my best football under him.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute. I’m playing with confidence and that is key.”

Born in Bangor, the experienced frontman originally joined the East Riding of Yorkshire side in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to notch up 24 goals in over 70 games for the Tigers over the past few years.

The Verdict

Magennis has proved to many people this term that he is more than good enough for League One and he will no doubt be relishing a return to the Championship with Hull after they secured the title yesterday.

He has rarely been as prolific as he has been this season throughout his career to date and he is showing that age is simply just a number.

As mentioned earlier in the article, he has achieved such a feat without not always starting games, which makes it even more impressive.

The challenge for the striker now will be to continue that same rich vein of form into the next campaign as the Tigers look to re-establish themselves in the second tier after one season away.