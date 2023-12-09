Highlights Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is willing to spend in the upcoming January transfer window to strengthen the squad.

The team's starting XI after the transfer window could include potential signings in defense, midfield, and attack.

Current standout players like Jaden Philogene and Liam Delap are crucial to the team's success and could be instrumental in pushing for a playoff spot.

Ambitious Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is set to open his cheque book once more in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Turkish media mogul has been the dream owner for many Tigers supporters since his arrival in January 2022, and as they approach the halfway point of the 2023-24 Championship season, Liam Rosenior's side are genuine play-off contenders.

To keep that up though, Ilicali may have to strengthen a few areas of the squad, and that will require some money being spent despite the fact they did reasonably well in the summer.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Hull City's dream XI after the January transfer window closes

Let's take a look at what the Tigers starting 11 could look like if realistic deals are done in the month of January.

GK: Ryan Allsop

The 31-year-old wasn't exactly an eye-catching signing over the summer, but Rosenior needed competition for Matt Ingram and he got it.

After two Championship games on the bench, Allsop was starting matches and hasn't looked back since, although he has only kept four clean sheets in 13 matches - it's solid enough though and there's no need for change here.

RB: Lewie Coyle

Rosenior has two solid right-backs in Coyle and Cyrus Christie, with the former starting at left-back in the last few matches.

But considering Christie has had more time on the bench this season, Coyle has to be entrusted with the starting right-back spot if the Tigers bring in a new defender.

CB: Nathaniel Adjei

Alfie Jones and Jacob Greaves are a solid centre-back pairing, but Hull have problems at left-back and Greaves has proved to be equally as good out there.

And if a new defender is going to be on the club's wishlist in January, then Hull should join the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland for Ghanaian centre-back Adjei.

Adjei, 21, would cost a seven-figure fee after 21 Allsvenskan appearances for Hammarby in the 2023 season, but he's strong, athletic and has a lot of potential.

CB: Alfie Jones

Jones is one of Hull's unsung heroes at the back - he doesn't do anything flashy but he gets the job done.

The 26-year-old has played in every single minute of Hull's Championship campaign after 19 matches, so there's no chance he will be dropped anytime soon unless there is a poor run of form.

LB: Jacob Greaves

Greaves has split his time between centre-back and left-back this season, and with Ruben Vinagre not really impressing since his loan move from Sporting CP, it may be wise to explore a mid-season termination.

That could allow Hull to sign a new centre-back and in-turn put Greaves back at left-back as he does have good qualities on the ball.

CDM: Jean Michael Seri

An experienced head in the middle of the park, Seri has been another ever-present for the Tigers.

The Ivorian will likely be heading to the African Cup of Nations in January, and depending on what happens there, that could affect his place in the team for the rest of the season, but he certainly brings some composure to the engine room.

CDM: Tyler Morton

Hull have been linked with Fenerbahçe midfielder Miha Zajc this week, but Rosenior should keep the faith in Liverpool loanee Morton.

The 21-year-old is improving with every week of game-time, and scoring in back-to-back matches against Swansea City and Rotherham will certainly help his cause for starting matches.

RW: Jaden Philogene

With six goals and five assists in 13 Championship appearances, Philogene has been one of the signings of the season - and he ought to be for the price-tag.

However, with the interest in a certain ex-Rangers winger ahead of January, we could see the former Aston Villa forward move across to the right, where he is just as effective.

CAM: Scott Twine

There's plenty of options for the number 10 role, with Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan both staking a claim, but faith should be kept in Twine.

The Burnley loanee is finally starting to score goals in a black and amber shirt, and after a slow start to life at the MKM Stadium, he could be coming good at an important time.

LW: Ryan Kent

As first reported in Türkiye this week but confirmed by HullLive, Kent is a transfer target after struggling for regular game-time at Fenerbahçe since his summer switch from Scotland.

With natural wingers with genuine Championship quality short in supply at City, Kent could change all of that and bring similar to Philogene on the opposite side of the pitch.

ST: Liam Delap

Despite disappointing stints with Stoke and Preston North End last season, Delap is really thriving on his loan stint with the Tigers from Man City.

The 20-year-old is starting to show why he's been really highly rated at the Premier League champions, and he's on track to hit double figures in the second tier this season.