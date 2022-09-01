Hull City’s chances of striking deal for Manchester City player become clearer

Hull City will not be sealing a deal for Manchester City forward Marlos Moreno during this window, according to this morning’s update from Hull Live.

The Tigers are currently on the prowl for another attacking player to add more firepower to their squad, something that may be needed with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh recently undergoing surgery after sustaining a torn hamstring.

Dogukan Sinik is also out of action at this stage with Shota Arveldaze’s side experiencing an injury crisis at this early stage of the campaign, leaving the Georgian with a lack of options up top.

Luckily for him, the contributions of summer signing Oscar Estupinan has reduced the impact of these setbacks, but they aren’t done in the transfer market just yet amid what has been an exciting window at the MKM Stadium.

25-year-old Moreno, who is likely to be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium once again, has been the subject of interest from several sides in the second-tier this summer including Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

The duo are yet to make a move for the Colombian which could allow the Tigers to secure an agreement for his services – but Hull Live have reported that he and Jean Evrard Kouassi will not be arriving at the club before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

The Verdict:

You just feel the Tigers would have needed to make this a permanent addition if they were going to make this move a success – because the Colombian desperately needs a club where he can settle down.

At the Etihad, he has been out on several loan spells and that can’t have benefitted his development, so it will be interesting to see where he does end up before the day is done with a move potentially on the cards.

This development shouldn’t panic Hull supporters though – because their club have been reasonably effective during this window and Acun Ilicali could potentially have a couple of tricks up his sleeve going into the final hours of this window.

They have endured a very successful window despite losing Keane Lewis-Potter – and look to have added a decent amount of firepower to replace the Brentford man – something that was needed to give them the best chance of being successful this term.

Estupinan looks to be an excellent signing – and it will be interesting to see how many goals he can get under his belt before the 2022/23 campaign ends.