Hull City’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Hull City‘s 2021/22 campaign was not the best, but they must not dwell on it.

The Tigers have been linked with a number of very good players so far this transfer window, with the club looking to strengthen their options ahead of the new Championship season.

But what about the men currently available to Shota Arveladze?

There are already some real talents on the books at the MKM Stadium, and for a bit of fun, we’ve put together our fantasy Hull City 5-a-side team which you can see below.

Let us know in the comments if you agree or disagree with our selections, and who would make the cut in your Tigers 5-a-side squad.

Given that he is the only goalkeeper on their books at present, the easy choice in-between the sticks is Matt Ingram.

Ingram made 33 Championship appearances last campaign, including four appearances on an emergency loan at Luton Town.

In a somewhat attacking line-up, we’ve opted for just one defender in our side in Jacob Greaves, but that should not be an issue given the 21-year-old’s talents.

To add a bit of solidity to the side, we’ve chosen Greg Docherty as a bit of a shuttle man, somebody that can get forward and help in defence when the opposition attack.

Onto the players tasked with the creativity now, and we’ve chosen some of Hull City’s top scorers and assisters last season.

Ryan Longman’s five goals and four assists for the club get him the nod in an attacking position.

Meanwhile, Tigers star Keane Lewis-Potter will be tasked with scoring the goals in this fantasy line-up.