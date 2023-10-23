Highlights Key takeaways:

It has been an excellent start to the season for Hull City in the Championship.

Liam Rosenior led the Tigers to a 15th-placed finish in the second tier last term after replacing Shota Arveladze in November, and his side have continued their progress this season, spending much of the campaign in and around the play-off places.

Hull brought in 11 new players this summer, with owner Acun Ilicali providing Rosenior with significant backing in the transfer market, and on the early evidence, they look to have done some shrewd business.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

However, it is fair to say that not all of those who have arrived at the MKM Stadium over the years have been a success.

FLW's Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves ranked the club's eight weirdest ever signings...

8 Stelios Giannakopoulos

Giannakopoulos enjoyed successful stints with the likes of Olympiakos and Bolton Wanderers before joining Hull in September 2008 after their promotion to the Premier League.

The winger, who was part of the Greece squad that won Euro 2004, had scored 28 goals in 177 appearances during his five-year spell with the Trotters, featuring for the club in the UEFA Cup, but it did not work out for him at the MKM Stadium.

Giannakopoulous made just three appearances for the Tigers, with his only start coming in the FA Cup, and he departed to return to Greece with AEL in January 2009 before hanging up his boots later that year.

The 49-year-old can reflect positively on his career, which included winning Euro 2004 with Greece, but he may be keen to forget his time in East Yorkshire.

7 Tijani Belaid

Belaid had spells with Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Slavia Prague before making the move to Hull in January 2011 following a trial period.

The midfielder registered just one assist in eight appearances for the club, and he was released at the end of the season, with the Tigers deciding against taking up their option to extend by a further two years.

Belaid has played all over the world during his extensive career, and he currently represents French third tier outfit Cholet.

6 Rowan Vine

After falling out of favour at Queens Park Rangers, Vine joined Hull on a month-long loan in October 2010.

Vine failed to score in five appearances for the Tigers, returning to Loftus Road at the expiry of his loan.

The 41-year-old went on to have further loan spells with Hull City, Brentford, MK Dons, Exeter City and Gillingham before moving north of the border with St Johnstone on a permanent basis in 2012.

Vine moved into management with non-league side Hartley Wintney in January, but he was sacked in September.

5 Dele Adebola

Striker Adebola had enjoyed decent stints with the likes of Birmingham City and Coventry City prior to his arrival at the MKM Stadium from Nottingham Forest in June 2010.

However, Adebola provided just one assist in 10 appearances for the Tigers, and after falling down the pecking order, he was loaned out to Notts County in March 2012.

The 48-year-old was released by Hull at the end of the season, and he went on to have spells with Rochdale, Wrexham and Rushall Olympic before retiring in 2013.

4 Nick Proschwitz

Striker Proschwitz joined Hull from German side Paderborn in July 2012 for a fee of £2.6 million, but he struggled to repay the club's significant investment in him.

Proschwitz scored just seven goals and registered one assist in 37 appearances for the Tigers, but he was part of the squad that won promotion to the Premier League during his first season at the club.

The 36-year-old's game time was limited in the top flight, and he was loaned out to Barnsley in January 2014 before completing a permanent move to Brentford that summer.

Prochwitz has spent recent years in his native Germany, and he currently plays for Hoffenheim II in regional football.

3 Martin Pusic

Pusic had previously had spells with the likes of Admira Wacker and Rheindorf Altach before joining the Tigers in July 2011 following a successful trial period.

However, the forward was plagued by injury at the MKM Stadium, and after providing one assist in three appearances for the club, he was released in January 2012.

The 35-year-old made the move to Norwegian side Valerenga in March 2012, and he went on to play for a host of clubs, finishing his career with 1860 Munich in 2020.

2 Ray Parlour

Parlour enjoyed an illustrious career, winning multiple trophies including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one League Cup during his time at Arsenal, as well as helping Middlesbrough to the UEFA Cup final in 2006.

The midfielder, who also made 10 appearances for England at international level, joined the Tigers in February 2007 with the club struggling towards the bottom of the Championship.

Parlour provided one assist in 15 appearances for the Tigers, successfully helping them to avoid relegation, but he departed at the end of his contract that summer.

The 50-year-old made a brief comeback with non-league side Wembley in 2012, and he appears regularly as a pundit on talkSPORT.

1 Danny Mills

Like Parlour, Mills had also enjoyed a successful career, playing five games for England during the 2002 World Cup, and helping Leeds United to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2001.

After falling out of favour at Manchester City, Mills joined Hull on a two-month loan in September 2006, making nine appearances for the club.

The defender struggled to regain his place at City following his return, and he spent two further spells out on loan with Charlton Athletic and Derby County before announcing his retirement aged 32 in August 2009 due to a knee injury.

Mills has also moved into punditry after hanging up his boots, frequently appearing on Sky Sports and talkSPORT.