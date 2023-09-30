Highlights Hull City's recruitment has been commendable, with 11 new signings strengthening the team, particularly in attack.

Admirable recruitment from Hull City has prompted a strong start to the new Championship season.

The Tigers have ambitions of a Premier League return, and look to be dark horses to achieve this feat, thanks to their summer transfer window.

Liam Rosenior and his backroom team introduced 11 new faces to the MKM Stadium in recent months, and a number of them look to be shrewd acquisitions. All areas of the pitch were strengthened, however, it was the attack that received the most attention.

Hull's forward offering has been overhauled. Wingers like Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Bora Aydinlik, Scott Twine and Jason Lokilo were all brought in, as well as Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly, who can both lead the line.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Some of these names have set the league alight already. Former Brighton man, Connolly, has already netted five league goals in just eight league games, whilst shotstopper, Ryan Allsop, has conceded very few strikes since his addition to the squad.

Today, we are looking at those who have been signed for big money by City, and whether they were able to make a similar impact throughout their careers in East Yorkshire.

7 Shane Long

Shane Long cost Hull City around £7 million, according to the Guardian, however, he would not prove to be worth anywhere near that amount to the Tigers.

The former Republic of Ireland international ended up playing just 17 times, before joining Southampton, where he is most fondly remembered.

6 Ryan Mason

Ryan Mason's big money move to City was an exciting one, but the midfielder's failure to fulfill his potential was due to poor fortune, and not poor form.

A serious head injury that was sustained following an aerial duel with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill that saw Mason withdrawn via a stretcher whilst receiving oxygen. The former Tottenham Hotspur man was forced to end his playing career, after making just 20 appearances.

5 Nikica Jelavic

The case of Nikica Jelavic was a strange one. The Croatian talisman burst onto the scene with Everton, and made a fantastic start to his career with Hull. However, after just one season in the north, Jelavic was tempted by a move to West Ham United.

4 Robert Snodgrass

Former Scotland international, Robert Snodgrass was another who swapped Hull for West Ham. His time with the Tigers started when he signed for a fee in excess of £6 million.

The winger stayed for two-and-a-half-years before joining the Hammers for almost double what City initially paid.

3 Jake Livermore

Jake Livermore was a fantastic servant for Hull between 2013 and 2017. He was another midfielder to make the switch from Spurs, and went on to play almost 150 games in black and amber.

His initial loan move was a success, as the club managed to reach an FA Cup final, with Livermore contributing heavily. He subsequently penned a permanent deal for a club-record transfer fee.

2 Kamil Grosicki

Grosicki signed during Hull's final six months in the Premier League before they were relegated, and impressed in a rather uninspiring side. His form in that side during April earned the former Poland international the PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month Award.

This form did not drop off as City dropped into the Championship in 2017, as he registered 50 direct goal contributions in just three campaigns, before moving to West Bromwich Albion.

1 Abel Hernandez

Abel Hernandez signed for a then club-record deal, thought to be in excess of £8 million in 2014, but still takes our number one spot on this list.

The Uruguayan was eased into English football during City's relegation season, starting 15 matches and scoring four goals. He then exploded in the second tier, netting 20 in just 34 starts. Overall, Hernandez scored 39 times in just over 100 showings for the Tigers, and proved to be worth his hefty price tag.