Hull were established in 1904, making them 119-years-old. After being founded, they only had to wait a year before getting admitted into the Football League alongside the rest of the country's big clubs.

They remained in the Second Division for 25 years, before flitting between there and the Third Division. The Tigers never progressed any higher is this time, but fell below in 1981, when the Fourth Division beckoned following two relegations in four years.

The early 1980s saw upward momentum begin to form, in spite of financial troubles. A promotion after two years in the fourth tier of English football was followed by a silver medal in the inaugural edition of the EFL Trophy.

A period of bouncing between divisions three and four followed before successive promotions in the early 2000s prompted the greatest era in the club's history.

Over the years, a number of famous faces have taken a liking to the Tigers - we have listed three of the most popular in this article.

Sinitta

In an interview with Metro, Sinitta revealed that she had a soft spot for Hull City after dating somebody from the area. The singer also claims to have been in the club's dressing room at the MKM Stadium.

The 59-year-old is best known for her relationship with Simon Cowell, as well as her music career. The British-American singer has recorded various hits, including: So Macho, Toy Boy, and Right Back Where We Started From. She also made appearances on TV, in X-Factor, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and The Masked Singer.

She is one that surprises many, even Tigers fans, and frequent visits to East Yorkshire do not happen.

John Prescott

John Prescott is a very different character to Sinitta, however, they both supposedly share the same common interest - Hull City.

Coming from the area, Prescott was always likely to become a Tigers fan. He served as a British Member of Parliament and held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for ten years at the turn of the millennium. The Labour representative retired from the political sphere in 2010 after the Conservatives took power.

As well as football, Prescott is an avid rugby fan and sits on the board as a director of Super League side, Hull Kingston Rovers.

Omar Sharif

Omar Sharif was a huge Hull City fan, according to the Independent. The Oscar winner's continued support of the football club was rewarded, as the University of Hull handed him an honourary degree in 2010.

Sharif was an Egyptian-born actor who most famously starred in Doctor Zhivago, Funny Girl and Lawrence of Arabia.

He won a Golden Globe for his role in Doctor Zhivago and told the Daily Star that he was "hooked on Hull City." He further endeared himself toward the Tigers' faithful by criticising rivals, Leeds United in 2010.

He told the newspaper that "we’re [Hull City] not doing great after relegation but at least we are doing better than Leeds United.”

Unfortunately, Sharif passed away in Egypt's capital, Cairo, eight years ago.