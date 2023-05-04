Hull City will be ambitious about what next season could possibly hold as they prepare for a third campaign back in the Championship.

The Tigers will take confidence from the likes of Luton Town, who secured a play-off spot in their third successive second-tier campaign, and Coventry City, who could cement their name into this season's play-offs.

Liam Rosenior has enjoyed a positive start to life at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers playing an impressive brand of attacking football, whilst he has helped develop some very exciting young prospects over the last few months.

The upcoming summer transfer window is an interesting one for the Hull boss, as he already has a lot of the core components to go on and enjoy a successful season next time out.

Should Hull City look to strike another loan agreement with Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei has shone bright in moments but has struggled to get as much game time as he possibly would have hoped over the last few weeks.

However, this should not stop the Tigers from scanning the South London club for more talent when the summer transfer window shortly opens its doors for business.

One player that will undoubtedly be on the radars of lots of Championship clubs is winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has been superb whilst out on loan at Charlton Athletic this season.

Why should Hull City take a chance on Rak-Sakyi?

The 20-year-old has been a source of final third dependability and consistency for the Addicks this season, all whilst possessing star quality and evidence of higher level ability.

A right-winger by trade, who can operate on the opposite flank and more centrally, has fantastic dribbling ability and is extremely confidence and direct when facing opponents up one-on-one.

Rak-Sakyi is a player that thrives in the final third and can carve chances out for fun, proving to be particularly effective when deployed high up the pitch and with limited defensive responsibilities.

Rosenior's side play with width and play through the thirds with pace, trickery and intent, something that would make Rak-Sakyi a perfect fit for when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

Scoring 15 League One goals and providing a further eight assists, the Charlton loanee is fully deserving of a Championship move, and with Hull heading in an exciting direction, you cannot help but feel that this could be a move that benefits all parties.