Highlights Hull City have secured the loan signing of Scott Twine from Burnley, making it the team he will play for next season.

Twine is an impressive player who has shown his talent in lower leagues, with notable performances and impressive stats.

Hull City fans should be excited about Twine joining their team, as he brings a unique skill set and adds depth to their creative lineup, making their season potentially very enjoyable.

Hull City have reportedly won the race to sign Scott Twine on loan from Burnley

According to Pete O'Rourke, Hull will be the team that Scott Twine will be playing his football for next season.

There are also photos that have surfaced of him, reportedly, at the Hull City training ground.

Who is Scott Twine?

The 24-year-old has been slowly rising through the EFL ranking over the past couple of seasons.

The attacking midfielder first made a name for himself in League Two, on loan at Newport County, in the 2020-21 season. His tenure in Wales ended when he was recalled back to Swindon Town, in January 2021.

He's a player who can play in a central-attacking midfielder role, as well as on the left-wing.

How good is Scott Twine?

He was one of County's standout players, that year. He scored six goals and provided seven assists in just 19 games; some very impressive numbers for someone in their early 20s.

Even when he went up to play for his parent club in League One, for the second half of the season, he continued to play brilliantly. He provided a further 10 goals and assists for Town, taking his total tally for the season up to 13 goals and 10 assists.

He joined MK Dons on a free transfer, in the summer of 2021. That season, MK only just missed out on automatic promotion to the Championship. A large reason for their success was the brilliance of Twine. He scored 20 goals and got 13 assists in that season, averaging a goal every 203 minutes. His immense, season-long quality saw him win the Sky Bet League One Player of the Year, at the age of 23. Unfortunately for him, despite finishing top of the playoff spots, his team got knocked out in the playoff semi-finals.

That season in Milton Keynes earned him a move to the Championship to newly relegated Burnley. They paid around £2.5 million for him, according to Transfermakt.com. This move didn't see him continue on his almost vertical trajectory. He only made 14 appearances for the Clarets last season, only five of which were starts.

But he did have some good moments, namely his late free-kick winner against West Bromwich Albion in January of this year. In the final five games of last season, he recorded two goals and an assist.

How happy should Hull City fans be about Scott Twine?

A simple answer: very.

He has an abundance of talent that not many other players have. He's also a very sure bet to be a good player for the Tigers, as opposed to if they'd brought in an under-21 player from the Premier League who had no EFL experience. He's played across the divisions and shone throughout.

He adds even more depth to the club's already good set of creative players; namely Ozan Tufan, Adama Traore and Jason Lokilo. It's a very smart signing and one that could make Hull City's season a very enjoyable one for fans.