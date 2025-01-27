Hull City are nervously waiting for the approval of Charlie Taylor after agreeing a loan deal with Southampton for the experienced defender.

It was revealed via Sky Sports' Transfer Centre on Wednesday 22 January that the Tigers have an agreement with the Premier League strugglers that would see the 31-year-old left-back arrive at the MKM Stadium on a temporary deal.

However, the Saints defender is understood to still be contemplating the switch, and as such, has yet to agree to the move. It's reported that other Championship clubs are interested in the former Leeds United and Burnley man, as the player appears to be potentially holding out for other offers.

With just days remaining before the winter window slams shut on 3 February, Hull will be hoping that this doesn't develop into a 'will he or won't he?' saga that goes unanswered for too much longer.

Delay in verbal agreement from Southampton's Charlie Taylor doesn't suggest he's totally sold on Hull City move

Having signed a two-year deal as a free agent in the summer following the expiration of his Burnley contract, Taylor's time at St. Mary's hasn't gone to plan so far.

Southampton sit bottom of the Premier League with just six points collected after 23 games, and appear destined for a return to Championship football next season.

Regardless, Taylor has struggled to carve out a meaningful role in Ivan Juric's side, having made just seven top flight appearances and two League Cup outings so far this term.

Given the stage he's at in his career, playing regular football is key to prolonging the veteran full-back's career for as long as possible, and so playing a bit part role on the Southampton bench doesn't appear to be one that he's overly keen to play at the moment.

However, he's also evidently not willing to jump at the first sign of regular football elsewhere, as Hull have had an agreement in place with the Saints since last week, and likely would've signed by now had he signed off on the switch straight away.

Therefore, that hesitation in order to potentially receive better offers/situations to go to would suggest he isn't completely sold on the idea of joining the Tigers for the remainder of the season, which given the club need as many committed players as possible in their battle to fend off relegation, could wave a red flag for one or two Hull supporters.

Taylor would be a huge addition to Hull City's defence following Ryan Giles' Middlesbrough exit

If the MKM Stadium is where Taylor wants to be, then the pedigree, experience and proven quality at Championship level he would bring would surely provide a huge boost to Ruben Selles' squad.

Charlie Taylor's career stats (as of 27/01/25) - per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 168 1 7 Championship 126 3 14

Almost 300 games across Premier League and Championship level, as well as further experience with Bradford, York City, Fleetwood Town and Scottish side Inverness, Taylor has proven himself across multiple levels of the game.

He also played a leading role in Burnley's emphatic 2022/23 Championship title-winning season, playing 33 times in the league that year as Vincent Kompany's Clarets were crowned champions with 101 points.

With Ryan Giles' loan move to Middlesbrough now complete, Hull have been left short at their left-back spot, with just the relatively inexperienced Matty Jacob, makeshift full-back Sean McLoughlin and right-back by trade Cody Drameh available to Selles.

Should Taylor arrive, he would likely become their best option at that position straight away, and would certainly help shore up the left-side of Hull's defence with his experience and quality at second tier level.

Therefore, he could be the type of signing that makes all the difference in their fight to stay in the Championship this season. Regardless, they're going to need an answer from him soon one way or the other, as they can't afford to put all their eggs in his basket only for him to end up not becoming a Hull player and leaving them short at that position.