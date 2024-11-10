West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways for the first time in eight Championship games, seeing off Hull City 2-1 at the MKM Stadium.

Two goals in the space of five first-half minutes from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja proved decisive for Carlos Corberan's outfit, who climbed back into the play-off places with three points, despite conceding to Joao Pedro in the latter stages of the first period.

However, Hull's own winless run now stretches to seven games, with pressure likely to continue mounting on German boss Tim Walter.

West Brom end eight-game winless streak with 2-1 win over Hull City

After four minutes, Cody Drameh found himself in space to whip in an inviting ball, but in a similar pattern to a number of Hull's chances against Portsmouth and Oxford, the full-back's cross evaded all in Black and Amber.

The first chance for the West Midlands outfit saw a short free-kick played out towards Tom Fellows, who saw his cross - intended for Mason Holgate - well dealt with by the Tigers defence.

However, the visitors would take the lead just seconds later, as Karlan Grant cut in from the left flank and drill his effort, via an Alfie Jones deflection, past Ivor Pandur and into the bottom left-hand corner.

Despite falling behind, Hull looked to immediately restore parity, and the recently prolific Xavier Simons could count himself unfortunate to see his effort crash off the crossbar.

But, just five minutes after falling behind, Hull would gift the Baggies the simplest of second goals.

Darnell Furlong was left completely unopposed to flick his header goalwards after Mikey Johnston's cross, with Josh Maja eventually profiting from close range to net his ninth goal of the season, presenting Walter's men with a mountain to climb.

City then saw the faintest of penalty appeals come in vain as Abdus Omur felt he was held by Torbjorn Heggem, with Regan Slater's subsequent effort blocked by the Turkish playmaker after a loss of balance.

Slater then searched for Joao Pedro, but the experienced striker's attempts to reach the midfielder's cross were halted by Holgate's defensive nous.

Hull then nearly shot themselves in the foot for a third time in the first 45 minutes, as Lewie Coyle's short backpass was intercepted by Grant, who opted for a square ball across to Maja, with the hosts lucky to see the ball eventually drift behind for a corner.

Coyle then found himself the time and space to fire in a shot from 20 yards out, but the full-back was unable to add to his tally for the season, with Callum Styles on hand to prevent the danger.

The home side's pressure would eventually yield a route back into the contest as Pedro netted his second goal for the club, with the experienced striker rising high to guide a sublime Charlie Hughes effort past Palmer with 41 minutes on the clock.

Hull looked to build on their ending to the first period, with Burstow looking to test Palmer just three minutes after the restart. However, the former Sunderland man's effort lacked the necessary power to trouble the Albion keeper.

The summer signing then linked up nicely with Coyle, and a cross from the outside of his foot caused uncertainty among the Baggies ranks, with Palmer once again forced into action.

Slater then saw a glorious chance go begging as Omur crafted the initial opening by dispossessing Furlong and driving upfield. But, the combative midfielder was unable to nod home from close range, spurning his header high and wide.

Heggem then looked to restore a two-goal advantage for Corberan's side, but his audaciously acrobatic effort was diverted behind by a full-stretch Pandur.

Tigers substitute Ryan Longman - making his first appearance of the season - then sent a teasing low ball across the box, which Pedro was unable to connect with amid pressure from the Norweigan centre-back.

With Gustavo Puerta beginning to drift out to the right side, a searching ball from the Colombian found the advancing Drameh, who saw his effort thwarted by Furlong.

Hughes was the next to try his luck with a speculative effort, but the defender's drive couldn't make it past the head of Jayson Molumby.

A flurry of late chances came and went for Hull, with Chris Bedia and Joao Pedro heading over as Albion eventually saw out the encounter, before a chorus of boos once again greeted the final whistle in HU3.

Player Ratings

Hull City

Ivor Pandur - 5.5

Lewie Coyle - 7

Alfie Jones - 6.5

Charlie Hughes - 7.5

Cody Drameh - 7

Xavier Simons - 7 (Palmer 81" - 6)

Regan Slater - 7

Gustavo Puerta - 6 (Bedia 89" - N/A)

Abdus Omur - 6.5

Mason Burstow - 6.5 (Longman 69" - 6)

Joao Pedro - 7

West Bromwich Albion

Alex Palmer - 6

Darnell Furlong - 8.5

Mason Holgate - 7

Torbjorn Heggem - 7

Callum Styles - 7

Jayson Molumby - 7

Alex Mowatt - 6 (Racic 64" - 6)

Tom Fellows - 6 (Dobbin 53" - 6)

Karlan Grant - 7.5 (Wallace 78" - 6)

Mikey Johnston - 7.5 (Diakite 78" - 6)

Josh Maja - 7.5 (Diangana 53" - 6)