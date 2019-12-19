Hull City, West Brom or Tottenham and Jose Mourinho: The opportunities opening up to Jarrod Bowen ahead of 2020

Jarrod Bowen’s tremendous form for Hull City has sparked a lot of interest in his signature heading into the January transfer window.

The Tigers are currently in the midst of pushing for the play-offs under Grant McCann and are very reliant on the influence of star forward Jarrod Bowen as his goals look to fire them towards the top six.

Last season saw Bowen score 22 league goals and build his stock immensely as Premier League teams began to take notice of is abilities at the KCOM Stadium. He started this campaign in a very similar fashion and is gathering more and more interest by the week as he continues to win matches for the Tigers.

He has already scored 15 this season after his goal helped secure a point last Friday against Charlton Athletic and is very keen to continue his run and become the top scorer in the division, as he is currently just one behind Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Obviously, with Bowen hitting his 23rd birthday tomorrow, he has plenty of time ahead of him to play in the top flight and there are already teams eager to take him there.

Here, we take a look at three paths that Bowen could take, heading into the January transfer window…

See out the season with Hull City

The simplest choice that Bowen could make is to stick with Hull City for the remainder of the season, helping them in their outside shot for the play-offs this season.

Staying at Hull would put Bowen in very high regard with the squad and the fans by rejected a lucrative move to the Premier League in favour of pushing his current team towards their goals.

There is no doubting that McCann will be very realistic about where Bowen’s future lies, and that is in the top flight. Sooner or later, he will make the step up to the Premier League, but for the time being it could be worth him trying to get his current club there before jumping ship mid-season.

Tottenham Hotspur move

The Premier League outfit are reportedly keen on the forward, according to the Chronicle, and it would be a very tempting move for Bowen with Tottenham currently competing in Europe and competing for domestic trophies this season.

The prospect of working with one of the most iconic managers in world football in Jose Mourinho is sure to turn Bowen’s head if the interest is concrete.

Ryan Sessegnon is currently starting to make an impact in North London under the Portuguese manager so Bowen will be confident he could hit the ground running at Spurs as another signing from the EFL.

West Bromwich Albion move

The Baggies have also been credited with an interest in the forward by 90min and this would prove a more realistic transfer for Bowen.

Making the move to the Hawthorns would give Bowen a chance to find his feet in a team that are looking almost certainties to clinch promotion this season, so he can get used to the dynamic of the side before they make their Premier League bow.

With West Brom, there is much more chance that he will instantly become a first-team regular under Slaven Bilic, rather than Tottenham who have some serious talent going forward.

It is yet to be seen whether Bowen will make the move or stay, but he will definitely have a tough decision to make next month with all sides eager having Premier League football pretty much on the table.