Hull City weighing up transfer move for 27-year-old

Hull City are currently battling near the bottom of the Championship table, with the club sitting in 20th and with the side eager to not let it happen again next season, it appears they are already preparing for the summer.

That’s because Fotomac is reporting that Miha Zajc is back on the radar of the Tigers ahead of a potential deal in the off-season and if the club do manage to avoid the drop this campaign, then they could launch a fresh bid to bring him in to help strengthen the middle of the field for them.

The 27-year-old, who is currently playing for Fenerbache, has already managed 24 appearances and six goals in Turkey so far this campaign and has impressed for his current side – and has now caught the eye Hull even more so, with the interest appearing not to wane after the Tigers held a previous interest back in the winter window.

He’s yet to play in England in his career but has played in Italy too and has over 100 games worth of experience to turn to to aid Hull if they do end up bringing the player to the Championship.

He might not be cheap though, with the same report suggesting that Fenerbache may demand a fairly high fee for his services considering how he has performed this campaign and because of his current contract.

Hull though have more funds available after their takeover and with a shake-up of the squad likely over the summer window to ensure they stay in the Championship again (or prepare for League One) then there could be room for Zajc to come in.

The Verdict

Miha Zajc could be a real steal for Hull if they can secure a move for him, with the midfielder looking fairly sharp for Fenerbache and having previously been a mainstay for Genoa and Empoli.

He hasn’t quite hit the same heights as his Empoli days for Fenerbache yet but he has showcased that he is still a very solid midfielder and if a deal can be done for a modest fee, then bringing him to England could be worth the gamble on the part of Hull.

The Tigers look like they’re on course to stay up – minus a really catastrophic few weeks and a drop down the division – so they should look to try and build on consolidating their status by giving it a real go and showing some real ambition over the summer ahead of the next campaign.

Zajc would kind of tick that box. Fenerbache are not a bad side by any means and he has been doing the business for them, becoming a regular in the side – so Hull adding him could present a real boost to their squad.