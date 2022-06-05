Hull City weighing up transfer move for 23-year-old

Championship outfit Hull City are interested in pursuing a fresh loan agreement for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter during the summer, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old endured a reasonably frustrating campaign at the MKM Stadium during the 2021/22 campaign, often spending time on the sidelines or behind Matt Ingram in the pecking order.

When he did finally get his chance to shine in November, it was an opportunity he took with both hands as he kept clean sheets in his opening three league games for the Tigers and saw his side win all three, also adding another victory after that to make it four consecutive wins before they dropped points again.

These points proved to be a crucial turning point in the Tigers’ season with the second-tier side looking destined for relegation before that run of victories – and Baxter managed to establish himself as a reliable figure between the sticks during his extended stay in the starting lineup.

Making just 16 league appearances during 2021/22 and spending much of his time at Hull in stiff competition with Matt Ingram, who did his starting chances at the MKM Stadium no harm with his performances on loan at Luton Town late on last term, it’s currently unclear whether the player would be open to a return without reassurances on his playing time.

Hull’s interest in bringing him back has been known for some time though with a permanent agreement previously thought to be in the offing, but in this latest update from Nixon, Shota Arveladze’s side are only set to pursue another loan deal.

This is a deal that could be sanctioned with Baxter currently behind Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli all ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The Verdict:

Considering owner Acun Ilicali seems open to making a real difference to Hull during the summer window, it’s perhaps a surprise that they are only targeting a loan move for the shot-stopper, but maybe another temporary deal should have been expected.

Ingram is another respectable first-choice option to have, so Arveladze may want another season to judge which shot-stopper he wants to be his number one for the long term, if he does want one of the duo as a starter.

In fairness, the Tigers are not guaranteed to get Baxter back despite being heavily linked with another move for him, so a new shot-stopper could easily come in and prove to be a good option to have between the sticks.

For the second-tier side, they may not have to pay a loan fee and the Blues may even be willing to pay some of his wages on the condition he gets a considerable amount of game time under his belt in East Yorkshire.

But for the player, you wouldn’t exactly blame him if he wanted to secure a permanent move away at 23 and he may be slightly disappointed if there isn’t at least an option to buy him in any potential fresh agreement with Hull.