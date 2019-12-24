Hull City weighing up January swoop for Championship attacker

Hull City are weighing up a loan move for Derby County striker Jack Marriott in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old was an important player for Derby last season and scored 13 goals in all competitions, but he’s struggled to make the same impact this season, scoring just once in 19 appearances for the Rams.

The forward has found himself in and out of the starting line-up since Phillip Cocu took charge at Pride Park in the summer and has started just seven matches in the Championship.

Marriott is thought to be frustrated with his lack of game time at Pride Park and is open to the idea of going out on loan in January, with The Athletic claiming that Hull are interested in signing him for the second half of the season.

It is understood that there has been no contact between the two clubs over a potential deal, but a move to the KCOM Stadium is thought to appeal to Marriott, as it would see him reunited with his former Peterborough United manager Grant McCann.

The Hull City nationality quiz – Can you get 20 out of 20?

1 of 20 First of all, what nationality is the club's top scorer Jarrod Bowen? Welsh English Scottish Northern Irish

The Verdict

Things may not have worked out for him at Derby this season, but Marriott is a very good striker has shown on several occasions that he’s got what it takes to score goals in the Championship – he’d be a fantastic signing for Hull in my opinion.

He isn’t getting into the starting line-up at Derby at the moment, so it would make perfect sense for him to go out on loan and he’ll be determined to get his season back on track and start scoring goals again.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.