Hull City weighing up deal for familiar face, ex-Tottenham man open to making move

Tom Huddlestone says that he’d be open to joining Hull City this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is currently without a club after leaving previous employers Derby County at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Since then the 34-year-old has been training hard and waiting patiently for his opportunity to get back into the game, something which he is currently pursuing after being invited to train with the Tigers.

Grant McCann’s side are preparing for life back in the Championship and with Huddlestone being part of the group that is expected to take on Scunthorpe United in a pre-season friendly this weekend, the midfielder says that he wouldn’t rule out a return to his former club.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Huddlestone said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out to be honest.

“During the summer I was relatively confident without sounding big-headed or anything that I would get a Championship club and get signed up before the start of the year.

“Obviously the longer it goes on, you’ve probably got to temper your expectations.

“Mentally and physically, having been indoors for a lot of the past nine or ten months, I know I’ve still got a lot to offer on the pitch and I know I’m not ready for this retired life just yet.

“I’d be open to a lot of stuff, to be fair so, I wouldn’t rule it out.”

22 facts about Hull City's football shirts over the years - But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Hull City wore a white shirt in their first ever game True False

The verdict

I think that this would be a great move for all parties.

Tom Huddlestone has been out of the game for over a year now and so for him the focus has to be on finding a club so that he can enjoy the last few years of his career.

Everyone knows about his technical attributes but the experienced midfielder could offer so much to Grant McCann’s side.

Experience will be key for the Tigers as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship and so Huddlestone could have a big role to play, both on and off the pitch.