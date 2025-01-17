This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ryan Longman is closing in on a move to Oxford United from Hull City following an agreement between the two clubs.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers are ready to sanction the player’s exit this January after he struggled for game time in the first half of the campaign.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that the U’s had an interest in the deal, with Gary Rowett looking to improve his first team squad.

The 24-year-old has made just nine Championship appearances so far this season for Hull, scoring once, and also attracted interest from Scottish side Hearts.

Ryan Longman - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 35 (26) 4 (4) 2022-23 37 (19) 2 (1) 2024-25 9 (6) 1 (0) As of January 17th

Ryan Longman transfer verdict

When asked about the prospect of Longman moving to Oxford United, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish claimed he’s not too concerned about selling the player.

While he has some reservations over potentially strengthening a relegation rival, he ultimately doesn’t believe Longman will be a difference-maker in the battle to avoid the drop.

“With Ryan Longman, I think the writing was already on the wall with him leaving,” Frankish told Football League World.

“Hearts was obviously the destination we all thought was the likely one, but now it’s looking like Oxford have leapfrogged them in terms of bidding.

“I don’t know, I don’t see it as the most groundbreaking transfer, to be honest.

Related Hull City plot move to sign 22-year-old midfielder Hull City are interested in AS Monaco midfielder Eliot Matazo.

“It’s not the wisest move strengthening a relegation candidate when we’re down there as well.

“But, at the same time, I just don’t think it’s that important really.

“I don’t think he’s going to be the difference for whether Oxford stay up or not, and I don’t think he’s going to be the difference for whether we stay up or not, if he was to stay.

“It’s never great to be strengthening someone, but it’s not like we’re getting rid of one of our marquee players for a relegation candidate.”

Ruben Selles' side are currently 22nd in the Championship table, four points behind Oxford United.

Ryan Longman sale won’t hurt Hull

Longman hasn’t been a major factor for Hull now for a couple of seasons, so he won’t be missed too badly if he goes.

He spent the previous campaign on loan with Millwall, where he was a regular presence in the side, but Hull have coped well without him in the past and should be fine with him leaving now.

Selling to a relegation rival is risky, but the Tigers must see their position as beneath where they truly should be and so aren’t too worried about it.

This could come back to bite them, but it seems unlikely at this stage.