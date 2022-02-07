Hull City wait on duo as Derby County clash looms

Hull City are anxiously waiting to find out whether Di’Shon Bernard and Nathan Baxter will be fit enough to play Derby County or not tomorrow, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

Baxter missed his side’s recent 1-0 defeat to Preston North End through illness, whilst Bernard had to be withdrawn in the second half of the same game after picking up a knock.

The Tigers are now waiting to hear whether both players will available to play a part against the Rams tomorrow or not as they seek to bounce back to winning ways after suffering the first loss of the Acun Ilicali era.

Now Hull boss Shota Arveladze has provided an update on the situation surrounding both players ahead of his side’s next game:

“He (Baxter) just felt bad, he wasn’t well.

“I haven’t spoken to him or the doctor, I’ll know more later.

“He (Bernard) took some hard kicks on his legs, so I gave him the chance to rest but hopefully he’s fine (for Tuesday).”

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Andy Dawson? Yes No

Matt Ingram stood in for Baxter, whilst Alfie Jones has shown that he is capable of coming into the side when required for Bernard.

Both Baxter and Bernard have been almost ever present for the Tigers this season.

The Verdict

Hull City have a lot more strength in depth after adding some fresh faces to their squad in the January transfer window and will no doubt be confident that they can survive without the services of these two players if required.

They are now in a position where they have a lot more options that they did before and that can only be a bonus during the last quarter of the season.

It is a big game against Derby and they will know that they need to emerge victorious in order to get back on track.

It is sure to be an intriguing clash between the two sides tomorrow.