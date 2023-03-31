Hull City and Rotherham United will both be looking to secure a positive result when they face each other in the Championship tomorrow.

After securing an impressive 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, Hull were forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Coventry City before suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley.

Before the Championship season briefly paused for the international break, the Tigers picked up a point in their meeting with Reading.

As a result of their failure to win any of their previous three league games, Hull are no longer in contention for a top-six finish as they are 13 points adrift of Millwall who occupy the final play-off spot.

Tigers head coach Liam Rosenior will be hoping that his side can provide the club's supporters with something to shout about in the closing stages of the season.

As for Rotherham, they are currently aiming to avoid relegation to League One under the guidance of Matt Taylor.

The Millers currently hold a four-point advantage over Huddersfield Town who occupy 22nd place in the Championship standings.

Who is David Prutton backing to claim victory this weekend?

Ahead of Saturday's game, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes Hull will claim a 2-1 victory over Rotherham at the MKM Stadium.

The Verdict

While Rotherham's supporters will be hoping that this prediction proves to be wide of the mark, it would not be at all surprising if Hull go on to secure all three points in front of their supporters.

The Millers have failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis on their travels this season as they have only managed to accumulate 14 points from 19 away league games.

Will Oscar Estupinan score again for Hull in this clash?

In order for Hull to have the best chance of picking up a morale-boosting victory in this fixture, they will need Oscar Estupinan to be performing at his very best tomorrow.

The Colombia international has managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions in the Championship this season and has also chipped in with one assist at this level.

Estupinan will unquestionably fancy his chances of causing issues for a Rotherham side who have only claimed two clean-sheets in their last nine league fixtures.