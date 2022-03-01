Hull City vice-chairman makes summer transfer window admission

Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler has admitted that recruitment work has begun ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, during a conversation with Hull Live.

The Tigers look set for another Championship campaign next time out, with Shota Arveladze’s side possessing a 14-point gap over Barnsley in 23rd.

Pushing up the table to 18th via a 3-0 victory away to Peterborough United at the weekend, the Tigers ended a six-game winless run in the second-tier.

The report states that bolstering attacking options is high on the priority list as preparations for summer begin, with Kesler speaking to Hull Live after a busy start to life at the MKM Stadium.

“We’ve already started. Our international scouts and consultants have been looking at potential players that could take the team forward,” Kesler said.

“We have a great team remaining in the club that has continued its work, with Lee Darnbrough and his staff – I have confidence and trust in him and his staff and I will continue to rely on his expertise.”

The verdict

With their second-tier status all but secured for another season, eyes can start to look towards next season.

The levels of ambition have increased at the MKM Stadium since Acun Ilicali took over the club, with the summer looking like a massive opportunity for the Tigers to hit new heights.

Possessing a strong core, and some excellent young talents, it is certainly an exciting time for Hull fans, and given the success of Barnsley last year, plus Luton Town and Coventry City this year, the Tigers will have high hopes.

Only Barnsley and Peterborough have scored fewer league goals than Hull this season, justifying their seeming focus on attacking players.