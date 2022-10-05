Hull City v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Managerless Hull City are back in action this evening as they host Wigan Athletic at the MKM Stadium.

The Championship club sacked Shota Arveladze on the morning of Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Luton Town and are yet to appoint his replacement – though rumours continue to circle about who that could be.

Interim boss Andy Dawson will be looking to put an end to the Tigers’ run of five defeats on the bounce but that will be tough against a Wigan side that love playing on the road.

The Latics have got the best away record in the Championship this season – with 13 points from five games – and will be hunting a fifth victory in a row away from home this evening.

It’s going to be an intriguing tie at the MKM Stadium, that’s for sure.

Latest team news

Dawson may have a deep squad to pick from but he’ll be without a host of players for the game at the MKM Stadium with Chelsea loanee Harvey Vale and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand both on the absentee list alongside Benjamin Tetteh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Vaughn Covil, and Brandon Fleming.

Influential attacker Callum Lang will be missing for Wigan due to an ankle ligament injury while Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards are still out.

Score prediction

The form book certainly points toward a Wigan win but it is a little harder to predict given it’s Dawson now in the dugout and not Arveladze.

That didn’t have much of an impact on Friday but we can put that down to how little time there was between Arveladze’s departure and kick-off so it would be no surprise to see something of a reaction tonight.

That may still not be enough to stop Wigan, however, and we’re predicting a 3-1 win for the Latics.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, supporters will be able to watch the game via Sky Sports Football on the red button while video match passes are also available from both clubs.

What time is kick-off?

Hull v Wigan kicks off at 7:45pm this evening meaning full team news will be available from 6:45pm.