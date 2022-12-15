Hull City v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Hull City welcome Sunderland to the MKM Stadium this weekend, looking to move away from the relegation zone.

The Tigers come into this game sitting in 21st place, just a single point above the relegation places. Liam Rosenior’s side returned to Championship action last weekend after the break for the World Cup, and they claimed a point away at Vicarage Road as they drew 0-0 with Watford.

While for Sunderland, they returned to Championship action a week before Hull, as they beat Millwall 3-0 before being beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.

The defeat for Tony Mowbray’s side leaves them in 11th place, four points adrift of the top six, and the Wearside outfit will be looking to get back to winning ways this Saturday.

Latest team news

Hull have been boosted by the return of star striker Oscar Estupinan, who has been serving a three-match ban.

While midfielder Greg Docherty is expected to be assessed ahead of this game after he suffered a dead leg in the game against Watford.

The Tigers will be definitely without Dimitrios Pelkas, after he suffered a knee injury in the goalless draw at the weekend.

While for the visitors, Mowbray has confirmed ahead of the game that striker Ross Stewart has fully trained, and he is hoping the striker will be able to travel to the game.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has been working on his fitness as he looks for a return, but this game at the weekend may come a little too soon for the defender.

Score prediction

While Rosenior has changed a few things at Hull and results have slightly improved, there is still a long way to go for the Tigers.

Despite the disappointing defeat on Monday, Sunderland will come into this game knowing three points will put them closer to the top six, and Mowbray is sure to want a response from his side.

This game may be a close one, but with players like Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts, and a returning Stewart, here at FLW, we are predicting a win for Sunderland.

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Sunderland

Is there a live stream?

Yes, due to the EFL’s relaxation on live streaming during the World Cup, this match is available to watch online.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the KCOM Stadium is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday 17th December.