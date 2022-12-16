Hull City v Sunderland: EFL expert predicts more misery for Black Cats

Hull City have been dealt some significant curveballs in the 2022-23 Championship season, but new head coach Liam Rosenior is hoping that his job will be simple going forward – starting with a victory over Sunderland this weekend.

Rosenior saw one of his star midfielders in Dimitrios Pelkas hobble off with a knee injury against Watford last weekend, and the Greece international will now be out for three months and join multiple other summer signings on the sidelines.

The Tigers still ground out a goalless draw against the Hornets at Vicarage Road, and it was a result that lifted them above Wigan Athletic and out of the relegation zone of the second tier.

And on Saturday afternoon they welcome a Sunderland side to the MKM Stadium that may have had its confidence knocked as they surrendered a one-goal lead against West Brom on Monday night and lost 2-1 on home soil against the Baggies.

Prior to that, Tony Mowbray’s side had won three of their last four matches in league action to push themselves onto the edge of the play-off picture, but it seems that a prominent EFL pundit believes that they’re set for another defeat.

Ex-EFL midfielder David Prutton has predicted on his Sky Sports podcast that the Black Cats will lose out 2-1 on their trip to East Riding of Yorkshire at the weekend, and if that were to happen then the Tigers would be just two points behind the Wearsiders going into the Christmas period.

The Verdict

Hull are still finding their feet under Rosenior, and his lack of attacking options is very apparent.

Therefore, it’s quite a surprise that Prutton is predicting them to not only win, but score two goals – although Colombian striker Oscar Estupinan is back for this match so that could bolster them heavily.

They lack the out-and-out options in the final third that Sunderland and Mowbray possess though, and if Ross Stewart is fit to play a part then it gives the Black Cats a massive boost.

There is the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Alex Pritchard for the Tigers defence to potentially contend with as well – on paper, Sunderland would be fancied to get at least a point from this, regardless of what happened against West Brom.