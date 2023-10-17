Hull City will look to end a three-game winless run when they welcome an inconsistent Southampton to East Yorkshire this weekend.

The Tigers, led by Liam Rosenior, have exceeded expectations at the beginning of the new Championship campaign, sitting on the periphery of the play-off places with 17 points taken from their opening 11 league games.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

However, a stuttering run of form has seen them take just two points from their last three outings, with the latest international break looking to have arrived at the perfect time.

For Southampton, Russell Martin is still looking to get his team on an upward trajectory, with commanding victories over Leeds United and Stoke City followed up by a disappointing draw at home to Rotherham United a fortnight ago.

Conceding goals has been the Achilles' heel for the Saints so far this term, with 21 shipped - resulting in the South Coast outfit being the second-leakiest defence in the second-tier after 11 games.

With both sides aiming to maintain their pushes towards the top half of the table in the early stages, it looks set to be an exciting clash at the MKM Stadium as Championship football returns.

What is the latest team news for Hull City v Southampton?

The hosts have a number of injury concerns and will be sweating on the fitness of Ozan Tufan following a thigh injury picked up in training prior to their draw against Millwall before the international break.

The Turkish midfielder has not been involved in the matchday squad for their last three league fixtures but has contributed to their rise up the table with four goals from five Championship matches so far this season, so Rosenior will be desperate to have him back at his disposal.

It is still unclear whether Harry Vaughan will be fit to play a part after missing the clash at The Den two weeks ago, while club captain Lewis Coyle could be set to miss out as he continues his recovery from a fractured eye socket.

Regan Slater’s torn hamstring injury will see him miss the next two months of action, keeping him out of their clash against the Saints.

Southampton have their own injury problems to manage, with club captain Jack Stephens remaining on the sidelines with a calf problem while summer recruit Ross Stewart continues to progress on his return from an Achilles injury sustained in January and is completing shooting drills with two coaches.

It remains to be seen whether summer arrival Taylor Harwood-Bellis will return to the matchday squad after the international break as he withdrew from the recent England U21’s squad with a hamstring issue.

The 21-year-old has started their last six second-tier matches under Martin and has begun to strike up a partnership with Jan Bednarek.

What is the latest ticket news for Hull City v Southampton?

For the Tigers, tickets remain on sale across the North Stand, West Stand, Family Stand, and Chris Chilton Stand.

Different seats are categorised into zones from one to three, coming in at alternative prices.

In Zone One, tickets are priced at £10 for 16-22-year-olds, £13.50 for over 65s, and £20 for an adult ticket.

In Zone Two, there is a slight increase to £12 for 16-22-year-olds, £16 for over 65s, and £24 for an adult ticket while Zone Three consists of fees of £14 for 16-22-year-olds, £18 for over 65’s and £28 for adults. Prices for 2-10 year olds and 11-15 year olds remain the same in all three zones at £3 and £7 respectively.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, they have been given an allocation of 2,239.

Tickets for the game are now on general sale on the clubs’ website but there are a limited amount available to snap up, with tickets coming in at a cost of £20 for an adult, £13.50 for over 65s, £10 for U23’s and £7 for U16’s in blocks N6, N7 or NE.

Blocks E1, E2 or E3 consist of slightly higher prices with an adult ticket costing £24, over 65’s £16, U23’s £12 while U16’s remains at the same cost.

What time does Hull City v Southampton kick-off?

This weekend’s clash between Hull and Southampton will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 21 at the MKM Stadium.

Is Hull City v Southampton on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

The second-tier fixture is not available to view on TV or a live stream due to the 3pm blackout rule but supporters from both sides will be able to tune in to BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Solent for live updates.

For fans outside the UK, iFollow streams should be available through respective club websites.