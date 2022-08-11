Hull City v Norwich City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Hull City welcome Norwich City to the MKM Stadium on Saturday in search of back-to-back home wins to begin the 2022/23 campaign.

The Tigers picked up a 0-0 draw at Preston North End last Saturday, to build on their 2-1 victory over Bristol City on the opening weekend.

Norwich City have not had as much success and are looking for their first league win since relegation from the Premier League.

The Canaries were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City in a fairly uneventful game in terms of high quality chances in their first outing, before coming from behind to draw 1-1 with newly promoted Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know about of the weekend’s encounter…

Latest team news

Hull will be without Brandon Fleming, Dogukan Sinik, Nathan Baxter and Billy Chadwick.

Fleming and Baxter would be pushing for a start but otherwise Shota Arveladze does not have too much to worry about with the fitness of his most important players.

The same cannot be said for the visitors who will likely be without Dimitrios Giannoulis, Jon Rowe, Isaac Hayden and Sam Byram at Hull.

Score prediction

Neither side have been wholly convincing, and the Tigers would have been very happy, on the balance of play, with a draw at Deepdale last weekend.

The Canaries showed some of their true quality in the second half of their draw with Wigan and should have the quality to pick up a result, however they are not convincing as a defensive unit just yet.

A score draw could be the outcome, 2-2.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at the MKM Stadium.